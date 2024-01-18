Samsung's Galaxy AI features could be coming to your older Samsung phone

What you need to know

Samsung confirms that older Galaxy S23, FE, Fold, Flip, and Tab S models are getting the Galaxy AI treatment later this year.

The confirmation implies that Galaxy AI won't be exclusive to the S24 lineup, expanding its reach to previous-generation phones and tablets.

While the specific AI features for older devices remain unconfirmed, users can anticipate the One UI 6.1 update before June 2024.

Samsung is flaunting the Galaxy S24's AI superpowers as a major selling point, and the company has confirmed that some of your older Samsung phones are getting a taste of those AI tricks.

According to Android Authority, Samsung plans to roll out the Galaxy AI experience to the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 in the first half of 2024. These features, powered by Galaxy AI, are woven into One UI 6.1, and the latest Samsung flagship lineup comes pre-loaded with them.

The confirmation also backs a recent rumor that suggests One UI 6.1 will eventually arrive for older Samsung handsets. Currently, Samsung's latest Android skin is apparently being tested on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, S21, S22, and other models.

The S24 made a splash with AI features, boasting a generative edit feature à la Google's Magic Editor. You also get the ability to circle stuff on your screen for a quick Google search known as "Circle to Search," live translation, "Chat Assist" that adjusts the tone of your writing, and voice memo transcription and summarization.

Right now, it's a bit unclear whether all the Galaxy AI features will roll out on every device mentioned above, but the cloud-based tricks, like photo editing, are likely candidates. While some AI features are baked right into the phone and demand an S24, others are cloud-based, not needing the S24's processing power.

Unless you own the latest hardware, you won't be unlocking the full suite of Galaxy AI features. The exclusive ones, like live phone call translation, happen right on the device, so don't hold your breath for them if you're not packing the new handsets.

Unfortunately, Samsung has already said that while the features are free for now, the free ride will only last until the end of 2025. After that, chances are you'll reach into your pocket to keep enjoying these perks.