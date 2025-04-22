What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out the April 2025 security update for the Galaxy S25 series in Australia, following its debut in Korea.

The update weighs 762MB, boosts security, and includes some tweaks, mainly system stability improvements.

New One UI 7 features are here, like a refreshed charging animation with a slick green glow on the battery icon.

The media player gets a facelift, with a live Now Bar in the top-left corner for easy access to playback controls.

After rolling it out in Korea, Samsung is now kicking off the April 2025 security update for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in Australia.

The latest Galaxy S25 series update, which first hit South Korea late last week, weighs in at 762MB and bumps up security to April 2025. It sneaks in a couple of tweaks—though Samsung’s official notes only mention improved system stability.

A fresh charging animation

As noted by Tarun Vats on X, the April 2025 update brings a few fresh One UI 7-style features to the latest and greatest Samsung phones. One standout is the revamped charging animation (via SamMobile). Once exclusive to One UI 7 Beta testers, it is now rolling out to S25 owners.

This means that the battery icon up top on the right now gets a slick animated glow with a green background. It’s a much cleaner, more polished look than what shipped with the Galaxy S25 at launch.

The update also refreshes the media player in the notification panel. Now, when you're playing something, a live Now Bar pops up in the top-left corner showing what’s playing. Tap it, and you get full playback controls.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As with previous software versions, the media widget still lives in the Quick Settings panel. Both of these new tweaks are already part of the stable One UI 7 build running on the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung shuffled priorities

Samsung is usually quick with monthly security patches for its flagships, but this month has been a bit different. Instead of pushing the April update to the Galaxy S25 lineup right away, the company focused on finally getting the stable One UI 7 build out for its 2024 flagships, which had been running fashionably late.

After pushing out the Android 15 update for Galaxy S24 devices, Samsung is now turning its attention to the S25 series with April's security patch.

To spot the latest Galaxy S25 update, look for a build number that ends in AYD9. To install it, open Settings, tap on Software update, and then hit Download and install.