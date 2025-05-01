What you need to know

Samsung's April update with a March security patch is now available for Galaxy Watch 6, 5, and 4 series in Korea and the U.S., following an initial release for the Watch 7 and Ultra.

The update, around 500MB depending on the model, focuses on security and stability enhancements.

More regions are expected to get the latest firmware in the coming weeks.

Samsung is rolling out new updates to a few of its Galaxy Watch models this week across regions, including Korea and the U.S.

In its April update, the Korean OEM seems to have snuck in a (via 9to5Google) March security patch as well. The update first started rolling out for the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Ultra model early last month; however, it now appears to be a wider rollout as it is reaching older Galaxy Watch models for regions starting with Korea and also in the U.S.

(Image credit: Michael L Hicks/ Android Central)

Per multiple reports, the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, and Watch 4 series will be receiving this One UI 6-based update that measures around 500MB or more, depending on the watch model.

While the firmware brings the older March security patch, the changelog indicates that it also includes stability improvements next to security improvements. As the update just began the roll out, it is expected to reach more regions in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Michael L Hicks/ Android Central)

In other Galaxy Watch news, a new leak has shared some information on what to expect from the next Ultra smartwatch from Samsung. Tentatively named Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, it is tipped to be launching alongside the upcoming foldables — the Galaxy Fold 7 and the Flip 7 — with the Unpacked event likely happening in July. The leak has further mentioned that there won’t be any significant changes when it comes to the Ultra watch design and pricing.

However, the leak has also indicated that some notable changes can be seen when it comes to storage space — more of it is expected on the Ultra 2, and a new interface reminiscent of One UI 7 will also likely be included. With improved storage and perhaps a more user-friendly UI, the smartwatch might sport the same squircle look as the Galaxy Watch Ultra.