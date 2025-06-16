What you need to know

The One UI 8 Watch beta offers new features like Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load monitoring, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index to promote healthier habits.

Bedtime Guidance analyzes sleep patterns and circadian rhythm to recommend optimal bedtimes, while Running Coach provides personalized marathon training plans.

The Antioxidant Index utilizes a novel sensor to measure carotenoid levels, reflecting dietary habits, and Vascular Load offers insights into cardiovascular stress during sleep.

After the Galaxy S25 series started receiving the second One UI 8 betas early this month, the company is now releasing the One UI 8 Watch through beta, and it brings in a host of new features to help smartwatch users build "healthier habits." The latest beta has new features, including Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index.

Bedtime Guidance & Vascular Load

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Bedtime Guidance is built upon Samsung's already existing sleep-related features and now includes additional tools aiming at better sleep. It recommends optimal bedtime, which will be based on individual lifestyle and sleep patterns, next to reminders to help Galaxy Watch users stay consistent, the company notes in the announcement post.

The feature also analyzes sleep data of the user from the past three days to evaluate sleep patterns alongside circadian rhythm, to further suggest a "bedtime that maximizes alertness the next day." The aim is to help people sleep better. If their sleep is inconsistent for more than a few days, Bedtime Guidance analyzes the same and helps users get significant rest.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Vascular Load feature, on the other hand, wants to ensure users receive insights into their vascular load and the cardiovascular stress during their sleep. Additionally, users can track other components like sleep and exercise to ensure they are on a healthier routine and build positive habits.

Running Coach

(Image credit: Samsung)

Running Coach is a feature specifically designed for Galaxy Watch users who participate in marathons to train safely. It includes optimized intensity and injury prevention routines, which should be ideal for beginners as well.

Plus, it also offers motivation, real-time guidance, and a personalized training program, per user's fitness level. Moreover, Galaxy Watch users, while wearing the smartwatch and running for 12 minutes, can immediately receive a performance analysis and a running level score. Then, a comprehensive training plan is believed to be generated further, helping users to support their preferred marathon runs.

Antioxidant Index

(Image credit: Samsung)

Lastly, the Antioxidant Index feature on Galaxy Watch will be able to measure carotenoids — "antioxidants found in green and orange fruits and vegetables — that are stored in the skin." It is said to be utilizing an industry-first feature to assess carotenoid levels in about five seconds, backed by an advanced, light-activated BioActive sensor.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All these insights supposedly reflect behavioral changes. The aim of the feature is to tackle radicals in the body caused by behavioral factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, for example. Antioxidants, on the other hand, will neutralize those free radicals in order to prevent chronic illness. Thus, the feature with the ability to measure carotenoid antioxidants helps Galaxy Watch users adopt healthier habits.

Galaxy Watch 5 series and above

These advanced features are available for Galaxy Watch users who are willing to try out the One UI 8 Watch beta. However, some features like Vascular Load are available only on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 models. The beta is currently available for users based in Korea and the U.S., and it is released for the Galaxy Watch 5 series and above.