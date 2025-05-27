What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is working on a more "personal" virtual Running Coach for One UI 8 (Android 16).

This coach will supposedly offer assessments to help users "level up" their running game while also offering "guidance" on long runs.

The One UI 8 beta banner supposedly appeared in the Samsung members app recently, potentially signaling its impending arrival.

Another Samsung rumor claims its upcoming major Android upgrade could contain a runner-focused feature.

This rumor comes from SamMobile, which claims One UI 8 (Android 16) could deliver a personalized "Running Coach" to users. The post alleges this feature will offer assessments to help runners gauge their progress so they can "level up." Supposedly, these "tests" will see whether or not runners are pushing themselves too hard when exercising.

When it comes to being more "personal," the publication says the Running Coach will provide an initial test for runners. This will involve the feature gathering as much data about you as it can in twelve minutes, while also seeing how far you've run in that same timespan.

While running, and with the Running Coach (likely) enabled, users will be given "guidance." It's unclear what this guidance could look like; however, it seems the Running Coach will offer tips on how to keep your pace so you're not expending all of your energy so soon. Lastly, the post purports this virtual coach will leverage your connected Galaxy Watch for your heart rate.

It seems the coach will use this information to determine the "intensity" of your run, which will better inform its personalized guidance later on.

One UI 8's coming up fast

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There's been One UI 8 rumors for a while now, especially considering Google's been surging ahead with Android 16's development. There was an alleged "early preview" of the software earlier this year, which brought speculation that the Galaxy S25's Now Bar would no longer remain S25 series exclusive. The software's code reportedly stated the feature would appear on "high-end models" like Samsung's past-gen foldables: Flip 6 and Fold 6.

Moreover, the code suggests Samsung is looking to rework the UI of its Gallery and Files Manager apps.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other rumors from early May claimed One UI 8 would offer a Secure Folder upgrade, courtesy of Private Space. The change likely comes off the back of a vulnerability in One UI 7 caused by Samsung leveraging Android's Work Profiles for Secure Folder. Instead, Private Space would create an entirely new section on future Galaxy phones to store sensitive photos, videos, documents, and more.

Users would also need an entirely new PIN for this Private Space-fueled Secure Folder, enhancing its defenses.

Just recently, One UI 8 beta's existence reportedly showed up in Samsung's members app, potentially signaling its impending rollout. It's leaving users speculating if we're right on the cusp of its arrival, considering the banner's sudden appearance in a few countries. Google is preparing to launch Android 16 in Q2 2025, so it would make sense if Samsung's beta was starting soon.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables and more, check out our Ultimate Guide.