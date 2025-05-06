What you need to know

Another One UI 8 rumor claims Samsung is preparing to upgrade the security strength of its Secure Folder.

An X tipster alleges Secure Folder will leverage Google's Private Spaces API instead of Android's Work Profiles, which had a vulnerability in One UI 7.

Other One UI 8 rumors saw the build reportedly working on a Galaxy S25, showcasing weather app changes and phone calls on the Now Bar.

One UI 8 rumors press on, and a new set claims Samsung is working on upgrading the security/privacy of a key Knox security feature.

Tipster IposDev has allegedly been sifting through an early Samsung One UI 8 build, claiming the OS will upgrade Secure Folder with Google software (via SamMobile). Supposedly, the early test build offers insight into the API swap of Secure Folder from Samsung's old work profile preference to Google's Private Spaces.

In the comments, the tipster responded to a user, stating, "There are some private space APIs on the system side." The tipster went further, adding that they went through the profile IDs, which apparently doubles down on Secure Folder's swap to Private Spaces.

The provided snapshots don't highlight any sort of forward-facing change for users. Secure Folder's description reads mostly the same, highlighting its ability to provide "an extra layer of protection" for items you want to keep secure and private on your device, like apps, photos, and more.

One UI 8 on the brain

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This change could be beneficial for users as Secure Folder previously leveraged Android's Work Profiles to separate your data — and that backfired. A vulnerability in One UI 7 was discovered earlier this year, which exposed users' media files in Secure Folder (images, videos) to other apps, which wasn't supposed to happen. This problem was reportedly restricted to people who had physical access to your device.

Work profiles set up by third-party apps for Secure Folder were also at risk during the initial discovery. Samsung acknowledged the extreme security flaw in February 2025, but didn't offer a potential solution. However, with what's presently rumored for One UI 8, perhaps this is the fix we're looking for.

In other news, Private Spaces was announced by Google during its 2024 I/O event as a tool to help users safeguard their important, sensitive data. The feature, when enabled, would create a new area on a user's Pixel to store sensitive apps and data. Private Spaces requires users to create a whole new PIN (or fingerprint) for maximum safety.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's been a day for One UI 8 rumors, as a recent report stems from a user who allegedly got One UI 8 working on a Galaxy S25. The user showed off Samsung's changes to the weather app, like 3D images and animations, as well as the phone call update to the Now Bar. More news on One UI 8 might await us at Samsung's summer Unpacked.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables and more, check out our Ultimate Guide.