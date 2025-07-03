What you need to know

Google posted a Workspace update changelog that details the arrival of Gems in Gmail, Drive, Sheets, and Slides.

The company has provided a selection of pre-made Gems; however, users can create their own Gem to become an "expert" in whatever material or task they have.

Recently, Google Classrooms picked up a major AI update that brought Gemini and Gems to teachers and their students.

Gemini continues to upgrade its experience for Google's Workspace users, but this update brings total customization of its services.

Google detailed an update rolling out for Workspace this week that brings its AI Gems to its app ecosystem. The company states the update is placing Gems into Gmail, Drive, Sheets, and Slides. If you're unfamiliar, Gems are a custom version of its AI that you can turn into an "expert" for one specific thing. Google adds that Gems can "minimize repetitive prompting."

Gems are headed for the aforementioned apps via the side panel that also houses Gemini's assistance. Google gives a few examples, stating users can utilize a Gem that "helps with sales interactions that is grounded on information for a specific company." Additionally, users can create a "copywriting Gem" that can create posts or eye-catching taglines specifically for your clientele.

While there is an assortment of pre-made Gems, Google says you can create your own or customize some to better fit your needs. All of your available Gems (custom and pre-made) will appear within the Workspace side panel for supported apps.

Google states Gems can also understand Workspace's "@" function for finding files and more.

Gems make their rounds

There's also a more in-depth explainer for users who are just getting started with Gems to check out.

The update has started rolling out and should take roughly 15 days to complete for Workspace users on Rapid and Schedule domains. If you're a Workspace customer with access to Gemini in the side panel, Gems should appear soon, too.

Google recently detailed a major update en route for Classroom educators. Not only will the update bring its NotebookLM app to teachers and their students, but Google also highlighted the introduction of Gems. Its uses are similar to how Gems work anywhere else (including the Gemini app). Teachers can soon create a customized AI using their teaching material.

Additionally, these Gems that teachers create can also give students a little more help if they require it, as they become an "expert" in their material.

The company first revealed Gems almost a year ago, touting them as useful helpers for whatever users need help with. Early on, Google highlighted a few pre-made options users would find, like a Career guide, Writing editor, and Coding partner Gem. Each of these can walk users through the process, elevating their writing with proper grammar/structure, or learning about their aspirations to find the right career for them.