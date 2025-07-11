Even with a 45% discount, this Motorola phone still sucks — buy one of these instead

Prime Day 2025 is winding down, and shoppers all across the web are rushing to grab last-minute tech deals before they're gone for good. But if you read my top 5 shopping tips for finding deals this week, you'd know that panic-buying smartphones and other devices is the last thing you should do.

After all, just because something is heavily discounted doesn't mean it's any good. Case in point: the Motorola Edge (2024), which is currently chilling with a 45% discount during Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale.

Motorola Edge (2024) 256GB: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Maybe I'm being a bit dramatic when I say that the Edge (2024) sucks. Admittedly, it's got a very nice pOLED display and some solid battery life alongside the same vegan leather finish found on many of the best Motorola phones. It's more that the phone is just extremely average, and if you're willing to spend the same (or just a tiny bit more) on one of the options below, I guarantee you'll have a much better experience.

Phones under $300 that are better than the Motorola Edge (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If I was going to spend less than 300 bucks on any last-gen Motorola, it'd be the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). Despite its age, the device still sports a flagship-level 120Hz OLED display with a built-in stylus, plus some solid performance thanks to the Snapdragon chip. If you can spend $150 more, however, ignore that and just upgrade to the excellent 2025 Moto G Stylus for $399.99 at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: $399.99 $274.99 at Best Buy One of the best cheap Android phones on the market today, the Galaxy A36 mainly beats the Edge (2024) by offering six years of guaranteed software support, which is a rarity in this price range. It's also got a large 5,000mAh battery with a 120Hz display, and thanks to Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale, it's only 275 bucks right now.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $299.99 with activation | $399.99 unlocked at Best Buy This one might seem a bit counterintuitive since it's several generations old, but the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) actually holds up quite well in 2025, thanks to the phone's excellent battery life, 165Hz pOLED display, and super-efficient Snapdragon performance. Sure, it's running out of software support, but it's not like the Edge (2024) was very impressive in that regard either. Plus you're getting 512GB of storage, which is unbelievable at this price. Right now, the Edge Plus (2023) will set you back $399.99 if you buy unlocked, or you can activate with Verizon or AT&T and score an additional $100 off.