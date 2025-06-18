We called this phone 'incredibly gorgeous' two years ago, and now it's over 50% OFF at Best Buy

Motorola puts out a lot of great — and occasionally not-so-great — Android phones every year, but a new Best Buy deal is tempting me to buy a classic device that you may have forgotten.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) blew us away when it was revealed a few years back, and now you can save a whopping $450 when you buy the phone unlocked during Best Buy's Android Savings event. But is the flagship device still worth it in 2025? Let's discuss.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $349.99 at Best Buy One of the best Motorola phones from the past few years, the Motorola Edge Plus continues to impress with powerful specs and 512GB of base storage, and thanks to Best Buy's Android Savings event, you can grab the flagship with a discount of over 50%!

✅Recommended if: you want a phone with an unbelievably good-looking display, two days of battery life, and snappy performance for only $350.

❌Skip this deal if: you want all of the latest AI features or super-versatile camera tech; you want a phone with years of software support.

Although the phone is starting to show its age in a few areas, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is still an impressive device, coming complete with a 165Hz pOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a large 5,100mAh battery. You also get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with this model, and the IP68 water/dust resistance rating is a very welcome sight.

The phone's performance may lag a bit behind the latest devices from Samsung or Google, but if you're looking to save some cash, the Edge Plus (2023) easily holds its own against any of the best cheap Android phones available today. Indeed, if you're looking to spend 350 bucks on a smartphone, nothing really beats the Edge Plus (2023) right now.

The only real problem is that the Moto Edge Plus (2023) was only guaranteed four years of software support, which means it won't receive any OS upgrades after Android 16 or security patches after 2027. Whether or not that's a dealbreaker is up to you, but if you just want a cheap, great-looking phone today, the Edge Plus (2023) is an outstanding pick.