Prime Day Motorola deals — early smartphone discounts and FAQ

The first four-day Amazon Prime Day sale is set to kick off on July 8th, which means we're about to get a look at some of the best Motorola deals of the year.

Whether you want a budget phone or super-premium foldable, Motorola has been producing some of the best Android phones for years, and Prime Day typically marks the best time to buy them — unless you want to wait until Black Friday, that is.

The sale doesn't officially start until next week, but I'm already hard at work gathering the best offers from across the web so you don't have to wait. Most of these active Motorola deals are coming from carriers and have some fine print involved, but there are also a few straight discounts trickling in. Needless to say, I'll keep adding new deals as we approach the big sale, so if you don't find anything today, feel free to check in later to see what's new.

Prime Day Motorola deals

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) 256GB: $899.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile The Motorola Razr Plus (2025) just dropped in May, and yet you can already get the clamshell foldable for 100% free by adding a line with T-Mobile's Experience More or Experience Beyond plan. The Big Three carrier will even toss out the $35 activation fee when you shop online.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Even thought it's a few years old at this point, we still consider the Edge Plus (2023) to be one of the best Motorola phones around, namely because it boasts the perfect blend of stunning design choices and enough power to hold its own against some 2025 flagships. Sure, you'll run out of software updates pretty soon, but that's nothing a 50% Best Buy discount can't fix.

Motorola Razr (2025) 256GB: $599.99 FREE on eligible data plan at Verizon The cheapest device in Motorola's 2025 Razr lineup, the standard Razr (2025) is nevertheless a great flip phone with two vibrant displays and a titanium-reinforced hinge. Add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and the carrier will give you the phone for free, no trade-in required.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: $1,319.99 FREE with trade-in and new line at AT&T The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is a powerful device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and an upgraded clamshell design that's sure to give the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 a run for its money. It's also quite expensive, so AT&T is giving the phone away for free when you trade in an eligible device and add a line with one of the carrier's qualified unlimited plans.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $199.99 with activation | $299.99 without at Best Buy Last year's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) continues to impress with some flagship-level specs and a lovely 120Hz OLED display with built-in stylus. Purchase the phone with carrier activation and Best Buy will slash $200 off the price. Alternatively, you could simply buy the phone unlocked for a nice $100 discount.

Moto G Stylus (2025): $294.99 $2.99/month with any unlimited plan at AT&T Speaking of stylus phones, if you'd prefer the latest model, AT&T is selling the Moto G Stylus (2025) for just $2.99 per month when you add a line with any unlimited plan.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Although it's recently been downgraded to last-gen status, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is still an exceptional flip phone with two gorgeous displays, a Snapdragon chip, and some versatile camera tech. Buy the device unlocked from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $200 discount. Full disclosure: this price is almost certain to fall even further once Prime Day begins on July 8th, but this is a decent offer if you don't want to wait for Amazon's sale.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8th through the 11th, marking the first time that the members-only sale has lasted four full days.

How do I find the best smartphone deals during Prime Day?

A new phone is a big purchase, so if you're planning to grab a discounted device during Amazon's big sale, it's important to do a bit of research beforehand.

Once you know what you're looking for, don't let Amazon and other retailers pressure you into making a purchase that you're not 100% confident in. Shop around to compare prices, read reviews, and don't forget to check with your wireless carrier to see what kind of deals they're offering. Websites like Camelcamelcamel.com also provide price history on Amazon products so you can confirm that a deal is truly special and not just a common occurrence. Need more help? Check out my top 5 tips for buying tech during Prime Day.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day?

Although there are a select number of Amazon deals that will be available to the general public, the vast majority of offers will be exclusive to Prime members starting July 8th. Not a member just yet? You could still sign up today to enjoy the savings, plus there's a 30-day free trial if you don't want to commit beyond the sale.

Alternatively, if you don't want to shop at Amazon, other retailers (such as Best Buy, Walmart, and even Samsung) are almost certain to be running rival sales at the same time as Prime Day, and those deals shouldn't require any kind of pesky membership.