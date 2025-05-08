Forget the Razr 2025: you can score up to 75% OFF the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) at Best Buy right now

If you don't mind going with an older model, you can find a lot of great Android phone deals—especially amidst newer release cycles. At the time of writing, you can get up to $750 off the 2023 Motorola Razr Plus at Best Buy when you let them activate it for you, or $650 off when you do it yourself.

The news comes as Motorola is set to launch the 2025 version of the phone on May 15, but if you don't need this year's (or last year's) release, then this might be a good option.

Motorola's 2023 Razr Plus was well-liked upon release for many reasons, not the least of which are its beautiful 144Hz, 6.9-inch pOLED internal display, and the 1.5-inch external OLED screen. It also sports 256GB of storage, a sturdy folding hinge, and up to two days of battery life per charge, according to Motorola.

Motorola Razr Plus 256GB (2023): $999.99 $249.99-$349.99 at Best Buy As Motorola prepares to launch its 2025 Razr Plus model, Best Buy is also offering between $650 and $750 off the 2023 version of the phone, depending on whether you choose to activate today. Despite being a couple of years old, the 2023 Razr Plus definitely packed a punch upon its release and it's still not a bad phone for those who want the foldable experience at a serious discount.

✅Recommended if: you're looking to get an affordable flip-style phone and don't mind an older model; you want a device with at least 256GB of storage; you want a foldable phone with good-looking internal and external displays.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer to go with newer models; you're not looking for a foldable phone; having several years of updates is a major priority for you when buying a smartphone.

The 2023 Motorola Razr Plus is a great-looking modern flip phone, despite the fact that there is already a 2024 version on the shelves. Still, many of the best Motorola phones over the years have held up quite well, and that definitely includes the 2023 Razr Plus.

This phone comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED internal screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with a 1.5-inch external OLED display that users typically like. It also sports 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the powerful Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Plus processor that was an industry leader upon its release. It only comes with four years of software updates unlike some Samsung offerings, though most users are likely to upgrade in that time anyway.