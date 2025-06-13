New T-Mobile deal hooks you up with a FREE Motorola Razr Plus — no trade-in required!

T-Mobile is home to a ton of great deals, but there's only one offer that gets you a new Motorola Razr Plus (2025) for free. Hit up the carrier and add a line with the Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next plan and you'll receive up to $1,000 in promo credits over 24 months when you buy any Motorola Razr (2025) series phone.

That's enough to make the standard Razr and Razr Plus completely free, or if you want the premium Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), it'll knock the price down to just $299.99. No matter which model you choose, you're getting one of the best Motorola Razr (2025) deals I've seen since the phones were revealed last month. No trade-in required!

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) 256GB: $899.99 FREE with eligible data plan at T-Mobile The Motorola Razr Plus (2025) just hit store shelves last month, but you can already get the innovative clamshell device for FREE when you add a line with an eligible data plan at T-Mobile. The Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next unlimited plans will all get you the max savings, and T-Mobile is even sweetening the deal by waiving the $35 device activation fee for a limited time.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a clamshell smartphone with great performance and useful AI features (but you don't want to pay for it); you want unlimited talk, text, and data on the world's largest 5G network

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone plan; you're looking for one of the best cheap data plans; you can afford to upgrade to the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025).

Despite being relegated to middle child status with the addition of the Razr Ultra this year, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) continues to impress as one of the best flip phones on the market, coming complete with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, two vibrant pOLED displays, and a sturdy titanium hinge.

The problem is that the Razr Plus (2025) isn't a massive upgrade over its 2024 predecessor, and it's definitely going to be overshadowed by its Ultra big sibling when we start our compiling our end-of-year roundups. Still, it's a fantastic flip phone with excellent performance, cutting-edge cameras, and onboard AI features, and if you can get it for free, it's an absolute steal.

