That's not a typo: new T-Mobile deal gets you a free Pixel phone AND earbuds, no trade-in required

T-Mobile deals on Android phones aren't exactly unheard of, but it's unusual to find an offer that hooks you up with both a free device and a great accessory, just for kicks. Add a line with an eligible data plan and that's exactly what will happen, as the carrier will send you a free Google Pixel 9a AND a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, no trade-in required.

Most T-Mobile plans will get you the max credit when you add a line, plus the carrier is waiving the $35 activation fee for a limited time, so you're literally not paying a cent on these devices.

Get the best budget Android phone for FREE at T-Mobile

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499 $0.00 with most plans, plus FREE pair of Pixel Buds A-Series at T-Mobile The Google Pixel 9a is the top pick in our list of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy, and now you can get it for completely free when you add a line with most data plans at T-Mobile. To make the deal even more tempting, the Big Three carrier will also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series when you shop online, or you can claim $100 off the Pixel Buds Pro 2 if you'd prefer a more sophisticated pair of wireless earbuds.

✅Recommended if: you'd like to get set up with a great phone and quality pair of earbuds in one fell swoop; you want a long-lasting smartphone with great cameras and useful Gemini AI software features; you're sick of all the trade-in deals.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current wireless plan; you prefer the simplicity of unlocked phones; you'd rather invest your extra cash into a premium Android phone.

In case you weren't familiar, the Pixel 9a continues Google's legacy of producing great phones that offer the flagship experience while costing under 500 bucks. You get the same Tensor G4 chipset that powers the Pixel 9 Pro, plus a large 5,100mAh battery, lovely 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and great cameras that could rival any Android phone on the market. And like the rest of Google's flagship lineup, the Pixel 9a guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades.

Of course, as a midrange device, you can expect slower charging speeds than some of Google's more premium smartphones, and the 8GB of RAM falls behind some of the Pixel 9a's biggest competitors, including the OnePlus 13R.

Are these issues going to be a dealbreaker for you? That's totally your call, but if you want an outstanding T-Mobile deal that gives you multiple pieces of solid Google tech for free, this offer is worth some careful consideration.