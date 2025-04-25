Best Buy really wants to give you $100 to buy the Google Pixel 9a — I'm not joking

Although the phone hit store shelves back on April 10th, it's taken a few weeks for most retailers to get their Google Pixel 9a deals in stock. Luckily, the wait is over, and Best Buy has just launched a promo that's putting other big box stores to shame: buy the Pixel 9a unlocked on the retailer's site and you'll score a free $100 gift card AND up to $500 of credit when you trade in an old or broken phone.

As if that wasn't enough, Best Buy will also hook you up with an additional $100 in savings if you activate the phone through your carrier today. Considering that the Pixel 9a starts at just $499, this deal could take you far.

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499, plus FREE $100 gift card and up to $500 of trade-in credit at Best Buy Buy the new Google Pixel 9a unlocked from Best Buy and you'll get a free $100 gift card and up to $500 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone. In other words, process the right trade-in and you could be getting a free phone AND 100 bucks dropped right into your wallet, no strings attached. All of the phone's color variants are eligible for the deal, and you could also save an additional $100 by activating the device today.

So far, most of the Google Pixel 9a promos have been requiring things like trade-ins and new wireless lines to receive the savings, so it's nice to see a straightforward phone deal come down the pipeline.

No matter which offer you choose, however, you'll be getting a midrange beauty with a vibrant 6.3-inch pOLED display, the super-efficient Tensor G4 chipset, and a larger battery than the more-expensive Google Pixel 9. Google will also hook you up with seven years of OS/security upgrades and Android 15 straight out of the box.

If you can afford it, the base model Google Pixel 9 is obviously the better device, but for folks who are looking for modern Pixel technology in a budget phone package, this Best Buy deal presents a unique opportunity.

Now that you've got $100 of Best Buy money to spend, why not protect your new phone with one of the best Google Pixel 9a cases?