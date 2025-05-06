Sign me up! Amazon will now give you a FREE $100 gift card when you buy the affordable Google Pixel 9a

It's somewhat rare to see good deals on new phones come along, so Amazon's offering of a free $100 gift card with the purchase of the new Google Pixel 9a was kind of a surprise.

In a recent review, one of our writers called the Pixel 9a the best mid-range phone this year, due to a highly impressive battery life and its beautiful 6.3-inch screen. Performance on this phone is also close to some of the more premium-level Pixel phones, featuring the same Tensor chipset. It's also great for photography, as is much of the Pixel lineup, and Google promises seven years of updates, making for a great, future-proof device.

Google Pixel 9a (128GB): $499.00, plus a free $100 gift card at Amazon The Google Pixel 9a is a great mid-level phone, balancing a relatively affordable price point with classic Pixel-powered performance and loads of AI software features. With this deal, Amazon will give you a $100 gift card if you buy before May 10th. The 128GB version of the phone already sold out once, so act fast if you're interested.

✅Recommended if: you're in the market for a brand new phone and have liked Pixel devices in the past; you want an extra $100 of Amazon cash; you value battery life, great cameras and/or a good-looking display in a smartphone.

❌Skip this deal if: you want Google's latest AI features; you need a device with fast charging; having access to top-tier low-light photography is a priority for you.

Google's mid-range Pixel 9a easily ranks among the best cheap Android phones released this year (so far), offering a beautiful 6.3-inch pOLED display, seven years of OS updates starting at Android 15, solid battery life, and a good suite of cameras.

This particular deal is for the 128GB configuration, though you can also upgrade to 256GB if you need more storage. Buyers also like this phone's overall performance, as backed by 8GB of RAM and the powerful Google Tensor G4 chipset.

It is worth noting that this phone won't include some of the Gemini AI features included on Google's premium Pixel phones, and low-light photographs don't hold up against the competition very well. Still, this is a great bang-for-your-buck bundle if you were already thinking about upgrading.