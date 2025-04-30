While I enjoy using the likes of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's the mid-range Pixel A devices where Google really shines. The brand is making a habit of delivering good all-rounders year after year, and that continues to be the case with this year's Pixel 9a.

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

The Pixel 9a is notable as it comes with a brand-new design aesthetic; Google's mid-range phones had the same design as its mainline devices, but this time around, the brand went with a different aesthetic to distinguish the device. Google says that it wanted to give the Pixel A series its own distinct character, and that's evident in the design.



As a result, the camera bar gave way to a pill-sized housing that doesn't attract anywhere as much attention. What I like the most about the new design is that the camera module sits flush with the chassis; this makes a big difference in usability, and after testing dozens of phones with massive camera islands that jut out considerably, it's a refreshing change of pace to use the Pixel 9a.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The phone looks cleaner thanks to the minimalist design at the back, and while it has flat sides, the edges are beveled, so there are no issues with usability. The Pixel 9a is a smidgen taller and thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro, but it is still great to use one-handed, and Google did a great job with the in-hand feel.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Just like the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, the Pixel 9a gets IP68 dust and water resistance as standard, making it immune to immersion in water. Google continues its usage of optical fingerprint modules, and it does a good job; it was fast to authenticate, and the location is ideal.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

If anything, I prefer using the phone to mainline Pixel 9 devices, and Google got the basics absolutely right: the weight distribution is ideal, the rounded corners make it comfortable to hold, and the back has a matte texture that doesn't attract smudges. The mid-frame is made out of recycled aluminum, and overall, I really like what Google did with the design — even though I didn't get the Iris variant.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's a lot to like with the panel as well; the 6.3-inch OLED has 120Hz refresh, and it gets noticeably brighter than its predecessors. Google is doing a great job in this regard in general, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivering the brightest panel of any phone I tested. Colors are great too, and I didn't see any inconsistencies in the two weeks I used the Pixel 9a.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Pixel 9a gets the same Tensor G4 platform as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, and it retains seven shader cores. Overheating has been a big problem with the Pixel 8a last year, and the Pixel 9a does a better job in this regard thanks to a new cooling system. It isn't quite as effective as what you get on the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, but the phone doesn't throttle anywhere as early, or heat up as much — or as quickly.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Obviously, cameras continue to be the defining feature on all Pixels, and the Pixel 9a has two great sensors at the back. Google continues to rely on software tuning to deliver the best images and videos, but the sensor hardware itself isn't the best you get in this category; it will be interesting to see if Google manages to switch to bigger camera modules to take full advantage of its tuning algorithms.

That said, the Pixel 9a is one of the best mid-range cameras available today; the Vivo V50 and V40 Pro take better portraits and have increased versatility, but the Pixel 9a is still the most consistent shooter. While there's no tele lens on the device, it uses in-sensor zoom to deliver decent shots at 2x.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Where the Pixel 9a truly stands out is battery life; it delivers the best battery longevity of any Pixel I used in the last nine years. The 5100mAh battery is bigger than what you get on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the device easily managed to last a day and a half even with heavy use. I would have liked to see better charging tech, but Google continues to limit it to 23W — at least it uses the standard USB PD 3.0 protocol, so you can use any charger.

In a similar vein, the Pixel 9a has the best software of any mid-range phone. While it doesn't have all the AI-based utilities you get on the Pixel 9 Pro, Google brought its most-used utilities over to the device, and it gives the phone a distinct advantage. The UI itself is enjoyable; there's no bloatware, there's good fluidity, and I like the Material You aesthetic.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Pixel 9a will get seven years of Android OS updates — more than any other phone in this category. While Samsung comes close with the Galaxy A56, that device has severe shortcomings in other areas, and I just wouldn't recommend buying it over the Pixel 9a.

With the Pixel 9a, Google basically took all the best features from mainline Pixels and condensed it into an affordable package. The Pixel 9a feels great to hold and use, the OLED panel is brighter than previous years, you get better thermal management, great cameras, and the best software in this category. Combine all of that with class-leading battery life, and the Pixel 9a is an undeniable hit.