The best Google Pixel 9a deals of April 2025: free phones, epic trade-in opportunities, and more

The wait is over: Google finally released its latest midrange smartphone this morning, and Android users from all over are rushing to find the best Pixel 9a deals from across the web.

As described in our glowing 4.5/5-star Pixel 9a review, the $499 device boasts the same efficient Tensor G4 processor that powers the rest of the excellent Pixel 9 series, plus you get AI-boosted camera technology, fantastic battery life, and like many of the best Android phones, seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. It's also a little funny-looking, if you ask me, but I'll get over it.

I built this guide to include everything you need to know about buying the Google Pixel 9a. Whether you have a question about the specs or you're looking to place your order ASAP, keep reading for all the latest information on the device. Didn't find the preorder opportunity you were hoping for? Check back later: I'll keep adding new offers to this list as they're announced.

Google Pixel 9a deals

Verizon: Get the Pixel 9a for FREE with eligible unlimited plan The Pixel 9a literally just hit store shelves, but you can already get the midrange masterpiece for FREE when you add a line with an eligible unlimited plan at Verizon. The Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate plans are all qualified for the free phone, so take your pick.

AT&T: Get the Pixel 9a for just $2.99/month with ANY unlimited plan Add a line with ANY unlimited plan at AT&T and the Big Three carrier will drop the price of the Pixel 9a down to only $2.99 per month for 36 months. No trade-in required!

Google Store: Up to $400 of trade-in credit, plus free $100 credit with Pixel 9a purchase Buy the Pixel 9a directly from the source and you'll be eligible for up to $400 of trade-in credit, potentially knocking the price of the phone down to as low as $99! As if that wasn't enough, the Google Store will also hook you up with a free $100 credit to use on accessories and the like.

T-Mobile: FREE Pixel 9a with qualifying line, plus free pair of A-Series earbuds Not one to be outdone by the competition, T-Mobile is also offering a free Google Pixel 9a when you add a line with an eligible unlimited plan, but buy online and you'll also get a free pair of Pixel A-Series wireless earbuds, no strings attached.

If you prefer to buy unlocked phones, you might have noticed that Best Buy and Amazon are absent from this list. As of writing, neither retailer is running a promo on the midrange smartphone, while Amazon is currently selling the device at full price with an inexplicable June 1st release date. Needless to say, I'll be updating this page with new deals as they become available, so check back later to see what's new!

FAQ

What is the Google Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9a is the latest midrange smartphone by Google. Similar to previous installments of the A series, the Pixel 9a is all about packing flagship-quality specs into a device that costs under $500. Although the phone pushes right up against that line with a $499 price tag, it still offers a load of bang for the buck in the form of great hardware, AI-powered software features, and outstanding software support.

The phone is slated to feature a lovely 6.3-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while under the hood you'll find the same Tensor G4 chipset that powers the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

As with other Pixel phones, the cameras are really where the 9a is going to shine. Straight out of the box, you'll get all of the latest Gemini AI software features with a 48MP main camera/13MP ultrawide, 8x Super Res Zoom, and Macro Focus with 4K video support. The phone also comes with IP68 water/dust resistance, seven years of OS/security updates, and a larger battery than its popular predecessor, the Google Pixel 8a. The phone also has a distinct rear design that may or may not work for you, and it's surprisingly lighter than the base model Pixel 9.

All in all, the Pixel 9a is clearly destined to earn a spot among the best cheap Android phones of 2025, and I can't wait to see what kind of deals the phone will receive as we enter the summer sale season.

Should I buy the Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 9a?

Believe it or not, we put together a Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9a guide to answer this very question! In short, it really depends on what you're willing to spend. Both devices boast great hardware, AI features, and years of software support, but you can expect the standard Pixel 9 to feature better performance, more RAM, and a nicer display. Is that enough to justify spending an additional $200 on your purchase? It's your call, but neither phone should disappoint.