This Motorola flip phone gave Samsung a run for its money last year, and now it's $300 OFF at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a great Motorola deal, you've come to the right place. Just in time for the summer, Best Buy is offering the 2024 Motorola Razr Plus for $300 off. Although it's last year's model, it's nearly identical to the 2025 version of the flip phone. The 2024 Razr Plus features super bright internal and cover displays, an excellent overall design with a vegan leather backing, multiple color options, and a powerful rear camera that users like.

This model comes with 256GB of storage, and it's available in Midnight Blue and Spring Green. Buyers also like the Hello UI, which was improved significantly last year to offer a better, smoother overall experience.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Last year's Motorola Razr Plus still normally has a price point of $1,000, though Best Buy has slashed $300 off the flip phone for a limited time. Last year's Razr Plus model is similar to the 2025 release, bearing most of the same hardware. The main things you'll miss out on are a slightly improved hinge and camera suite, though the extra discount from going with a last-gen model is usually worth it for most folks. Price comparison: Amazon - $799.99 | Walmart - $799.00

✅Recommended if: you want a capable flip phone with a good discount; you prefer foldable phones with cover displays that can actually be used; battery life is a major priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want a flip phone; you need a phone with a telephoto lens; you're looking for something with a higher ingress protection rating than IP48.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus is a great flip phone, even as a last-gen model. The differences between the 2024 Razr Plus and this year's are pretty subtle, largely including an upgraded hinge and cameras, though the 2024 is also not rated for dust resistance, and it doesn't include Pantone color validation. Besides those however, the two phones include identical hardware and specs, and Motorola even used last year's model as a blueprint for this year's.

This particular deal is for the 256GB configuration, and it comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display, and a 4-inch pOLED cover display. Both screens feature refresh rates of up to 165Hz, and performance is supported by 12GB of RAM and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

All in all, the 2024 Razr Plus is a great foldable phone even in 2025, and especially at this discounted price.