Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 launch live blog: review, camera comparisons, deals, and more

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) There's a lot to like about what Motorola is doing with the Razr Ultra 2025. For one, it's beating Samsung to the punch, as the Razr makes the Flip 6 look rather dated, and we don't yet know when the Flip 7 will debut. But Motorola is also giving everyone something that we're not used to having with foldable phones — options. The 2025 lineup consists of three different Razr phones, starting with the Razr 2025 for $699. and topping out with the Ultra for $1,299. Oh, and the Razr+ 2025 is wedged right in the middle, splitting the uprights and coming in for $999. Plus, there simply aren't very many competitors in the space, as Samsung and Motorola dominate here. Besides those two companies, it really just boils down to Xiaomi, TECNO, and OPPO, none of which are readily available here in the US.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) Battery life is another sore subject for foldable phones, as there's even less room in the chassis compared to standard "slab" phones. The Razr Ultra 2025 performs admirably, as Derrek has had "no complaints with battery life," stating that "You'll get a full day of use" with relative ease. Not only that, but Motorola didn't hold back with charging rates, as the Razr Ultra 2025 enjoys up to 68W speeds when using a cable. Wireless charging also gets a boost, as it tops out at 30W charging speeds, both of which are quite welcome. The only "catch" here is that Motorola doesn't include a charger in the box. On the bright side, there is no shortage of great options out there, and we wouldn't be surprised if you didn't already have one at home.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) One area of concern for anyone considering a foldable phone is durability. There are plenty of horror stories about someone waking up and opening their phone, only to be greeted with a broken screen. For the most part, it seems those days are largely behind us, as the hardware has been improved. However, another aspect of that is water and dust resistance, with many foldable phones not being able to withstand the elements very well. Thankfully, that shouldn't be too much of an issue with the Razr Ultra 2025, as it features an IP48 rating. The key here is the first digit, with the "4" essentially meaning that the phone is protected from dust wreaking havoc. But we still wouldn't recommend taking this with you to the beach. On the other hand, the "8" signifies that the Razr Ultra 2025 is capable of being submerged in up to almost 5 feet of water (or 1.5 meters), for up to 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) While Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip might be more mainstream, we really have Motorola to thank for making the cover screen actually usable. The Razr Plus 2024 made it possible to use any app that you wanted, and the Razr Ultra 2025 takes things further by letting you set up multiple pages full of apps, widgets, and other various shortcuts. Derrek says this "remains one of my favorite ways to use the Razr." Meanwhile, Patrick Holland of CNET exclaims they "feel like the coolest kid in the coffee shop when Google Pay-ing for my cortado with my Razr Ultra closed." The lack of a useful cover screen was one of the reasons why I ended up gravitating back to book-style foldable phones. But after reading Derrek's review and seeing what others have said, I might just find a way to take the Razr Ultra 2025 for a spin myself.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) One area of concern that some might have is the camera system that Motorola employs. Although previous iterations haven't been terrible, they also haven't quite matched up to the rest of the competition. Seeing as the Razr Ultra is a flagship device, Motorola turned things up a notch, as evidenced by its "collaboration" with Pantone. As a reminder, the Razr Ultra 2025 is equipped with two rear cameras, utilizing a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Derrek points out that the colors from pictures taken with the main lens "feel much punchier," which they attribute to the aforementioned Pantone collaboration. This sentiment regarding the main camera is largely echoed by Max Buondonno of The Shortcut, as he says "The result is photos that look more true to life than any other Razr in the past."

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) The AI fun doesn't stop there, however, as features such as Image Studio and Playlist Studio are offered as a way to let your imagination run wild with the help of AI. As pointed out by The Verge, other AI-powered features are also onboard, such as "Remember This" which saves "screenshots, text, and photos so you can ask about them later." It sounds a lot like the Pixel Screenshots app, without being limited to just screenshots. However, The Verge goes on to say that it's not quite "as useful in a personal assistant," with Moto AI being "a little slow to respond to a query since part of it runs in the cloud." One can only hope that this is just a case of growing pains, and that the speed and performance will improve as more people begin using these features.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) It wouldn't be a new phone launch in 2025 if AI weren't involved in some form, and that remains true with the Razr Ultra. Motorola introduced quite a few improvements to its own Moto AI, such as "Look & Talk." This allows you to simply start interacting with Moto AI whenever the Ultra is in "Tent or Stand mode," as you just have to "look at it, and begin listening to you." Unlike what we've seen from the most recent crop of Galaxy phones, AI implementation on the Razr Ultra takes a different approach. While we have Moto AI and Google Gemini, Motorola is also making other AI services available, such as Meta AI, Copilot, and even Perplexity. Of those three, Motorola is putting Perplexity first, as you'll get a free Perplexity Pro trial with every purchase.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) Something else that came as a surprise when reading Derrek's review was that Motorola has included "Flicker prevention for users with PWM sensitivity." This is something that our colleague Nick Sutrich has to contend with when using different phones, with some being better than others. I'd really be interested to see how Nick would fare with using the Razr Ultra, but I also know he's more than happy with the OnePlus 13. By all accounts, the pOLED displays that Motorola is using for the Razr Ultra look beautiful, and I was even surprised to see that the main screen offers a 165Hz refresh rate. It really seems like Motorola is taking the fight to Samsung, as we suspect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be hitting the market sometime in the next few months.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) Android Central Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, has been using the Razr Ultra for the past week, and so far, they seem to be enjoying it quite a bit. Starting off with the design, Derrek points out that Motorola has been able to retain its "unique styling with vegan leather, Alcantara, and wood finishes." Those finishes paired with the brushed metal frame look simply stunning, and are frankly, sorely needed in a sea of phones plagued by a lack of imagination. It's very reminiscent of the old Moto Maker days, I just kind of wish we could mix and match or have some type of control over the combinations.