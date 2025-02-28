Moto Razr Plus 2024 and Moto Edge 50 Ultra can now unlock BMWs with just a tap

What you need to know

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra users get unique abilities to unlock their BMW just with a tap or by walking towards it.

Owners can share their digital key with five other individuals while restricting some of the vehicle's functions.

This functionality is enabled by the Near Feild Communication(NFC) feature developed for two Android-powered devices to communicate when at a distance of 4 cm or less.

Motorola announced this week that it will be expanding BMW's digital key compatibility with two new devices. Starting this week, users with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Razr Plus phones will be able to add the BMW's Digital Key.

Once the digital key is added to their device, users can simply walk. to their cars, tap on the door's handle, and unlock it. Additionally, when phones are placed inside the vehicle's charging tray, it will automatically start the car as well. This is enabled by the Near Feild Communication (NFC) feature developed for two Android-powered devices to communicate when at a distance of 4 cm or less.

Additionally, through the recent Android 15 update users can access more capabilities via the BMW Key Plus. This gives them the ability to unlock their car hands-free by simply approaching the vehicle with the phone in their pocket. "The phone's ultra-wideband (UWB) technology allows the car to automatically unlock as you approach," the press release added.

Additionally, users can share access to this key with five other individuals, "giving them the ability to unlock and turn on the car as well with seamless functionality across devices." It is important to note that, primary owners can restrict certain vehicle functions while sharing the digital key with family and friends.

This kind of tech can sometimes get tricky when you wouldn't want your car to unlock immediately in the presence of strangers, in those circumstances, "Users can opt for additional security measures, like turning off passive entry or requiring the phone be unlocked before the keys can be used."

To set it up, users need to Open the My BMW App and select: "Vehicle" (tab) > "Digital Key" > "Set up your Digital Key" and follow the instructions in the My BMW App.

Motorola joins a long line of devices that are also compatible with this digital key such as the Google Pixel series 6 and up, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and up, among several others.

