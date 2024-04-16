Motorola announces the new Edge 50 Ultra with the latest Qualcomm AI chip

What you need to know

After debuting the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India earlier this month, Motorola has revealed the entire 50-series, including the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

The flagship Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a triple-camera system, and includes "Moto AI" software tools.

For now, the smartphones have limited global availability in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania. North America isn't getting the phones yet, but that could change later on.

Following the company's launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India earlier this month, Motorola revealed the complete Edge 50 series today. That includes the flagship Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the mid-range Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and the budget Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The company's latest smartphones are launching in a few global markets soon, including parts of Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania — but not North America, for now.

Leaks around the high-end Edge 50 Ultra intensified over the last few weeks, with Motorola itself teasing the official announcement last Friday. At the time, Motorola confirmed that the Edge 50 Ultra would support 125W TurboPower charging. Now, we know that the flagship phone also supports 50W wireless charging and has a 4,500 mAh battery capacity. Those are the exact same specs as the Edge 50 Pro, for reference.

However, the Edge 50 Ultra separates itself from the rest of the lineup through the phone's display, camera system, and chipset. It features a 6.7-inch pOLED with a higher resolution than the last generation model, as well as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform for processing power. That's a half-step below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform we see on Samsung and OnePlus flagships, but it's still a notable inclusion, offering up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage.

For the cameras, Motorola equipped the Edge 50 Ultra with a triple-camera system highlighted by a 50MP main sensor. There's also a 64MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, you'll find another 50MP selfie camera.

Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is the same phone here as the one that debuted on April 3 in India. It's a solid mid-ranger but comes with a few compromises. There's still a triple-camera system on the Edge 50 Pro, but the telephoto and ultrawide sensors are smaller than the ones found on the Edge 50 Ultra. The chipset is a step-down, too, since this phone uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. However, it includes a quality 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rates.

The budget option in this lineup is the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It sports a 6.7-inch display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate but has a lower resolution than the other 50 series phones. While Motorola did not disclose the chip powering the Edge 50 Fusion in its press release, it may possibly be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The Edge 50 Fusion has a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera as well.

All the phones come with Moto AI, Motorola's new suite of AI-based features. The company says this functionality includes generative theming, AI-based search and navigation, and camera features. Since Motorola's My UX Android skin uses Google Photos as the native gallery app, these phones will support AI features like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur in the coming weeks.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will retail for €999, the Edge 50 Pro will be priced at €699, and the Edge 50 Fusion will cost €399. All three phones will be available in selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania.