Motorola fuels the Edge 50 Ultra hype with charging and launch date teasers

What you need to know

Motorola has started ramping up its teasers for the Edge 50 Ultra on X.

The company confirmed that the device will feature 125W TurboPower fast charging, similar to the Edge 50 Pro and last year's Edge 40 Pro.

Motorola then teased the Edge 50 Ultra's "bold" and "textured" back panel, which confirms what we've seen in past leaks.

Motorola is ramping up its teasers for its upcoming Edge 50 Ultra by fueling the hype around its charging speed.

As detailed in a post on X, Motorola states the upcoming Edge 50 Ultra will feature 125W TurboPower fast charging once it launches. The post accompanies a short video highlighting all the pieces required to build the new device.

More importantly, Motorola states the Edge 50 Ultra will launch on April 16, 2024.

The masterpiece with the fast 125W TurboPower™ charging coming together. Intelligence meets art on 4.16.2024. #hellomoto #edgefamily #hellosmARTphone pic.twitter.com/dFKf9y9ZkMApril 12, 2024 See more

With this confirmation, the Edge 50 Ultra will match the charging speed of the previously revealed Edge 50 Pro. The Pro model launched in India on April 3, bringing a 4,500mAh battery with the same 125W TurboPower charging capability. This is also the same charging speed as the Edge 40 Pro from 2023.

It's still unclear what the battery capacity will be on the Ultra variant. Rumors in March suggested the device could sport a 4,700mAh battery, but that remains to be seen.

Bringing en vogue colors for every taste on 4.16.2024 🤝. Which team are you? 🖤💜 🤍 #hellomoto #edgefamily #hellosmARTphone pic.twitter.com/N7lMKdpvVRApril 12, 2024 See more

Motorola then teased changes to the Edge 50 Ultra's back panel, which are said to be "bold" and with "textures." This seemingly confirms what we've seen in previous leaks from early April. Renders showed that Motorola supposedly opted for a textured back panel for the 2024 flagship. Those renders suggest the device will offer a slightly curved front display with "minimal bezels."

The leak added that the Edge 50 Ultra could arrive with a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP primary lens. The housing may feature a periscopic lens, a secondary camera, and a rumored laser autofocus between its sensors.

Internally, the phone is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Soc, which sports power slightly below the flagship SD 8 Gen 3.

Right now, the Edge 50 Ultra's availability (especially in the U.S.) is unknown. However, we're not far from the company's official reveal of the Ultra model.