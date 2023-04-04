The new Edge 40 Pro proves Motorola is still serious about smartphones

What you need to know

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro debuts an "endless edge" design with a 6.67-inch 165Hz pOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A new triple camera design on the back and 60MP selfie camera on the front come with new software tricks and better stabilization.

The Edge 40 Pro debuts in Europe for €899.99 and in the coming weeks in Latin America.

Motorola's latest premium smartphone spec sheet reads a lot like a dream for most smartphone enthusiasts. A 6.67-inch 165Hz FHD pOLED display is surrounded by a refined "endless edge" design with all four edges curved into the aluminum frame for what Motorola calls superb comfort.

That new design is still IP68 water and dust resistant, and there's even an anti-fingerprint coating on the screen to keep smudges at a minimum. It's covered front-to-back in Gorilla Glass Victus, so it should be able to withstand life's unpredictable moments.

Like most of the best phones in 2023, it's powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and even features 256GB of ultra-fast UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM for added speed.

(Image credit: Motorola)

On the back is a redesigned camera housing sporting three cameras like last year's Edge 30 Ultra, featuring a main 50MP camera with all-pixel PDAF and OIS, as well as a 12MP 2x telephoto camera and 50MP ultrawide/macro camera combo. There's even an upgraded 60MP camera on the front for the ultimate selfie quality. Motorola notes that the Edge 40 Pro can record in up to 8K resolution or 4K HDR10+ for the best quality.

Speaking of quality, Motorola is outfitting the camera with several new recording tricks. A new video portrait and a new video night vision mode take two popular photo modes and translate them into video recording abilities. You'll also be able to use auto focus tracking in standard recording, and the new horizontal lock stabilization will keep the camera smooth even while recording extreme sports.

Motorola is also introducing a new Moto Spatial Sound feature that uses Dolby Atmos and two large on-body speakers for superb sound. Speaking of surround, ThinkShield aims to surround a user with extra security features, and the Motorola 40 Edge Pro even works with Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses for a solid AR experience.

Lastly, Motorola is pushing the envelope for charging with 125W wired charging, which will charge the 4,600mAh battery from zero to 100 in 23 minutes. It's also got 15W wireless charging support and can reverse wireless charge devices like earbuds at 5W.

Look for the Edge 40 Pro on European shelves for €899.99 in the next few days and in Latin America over the next few weeks. There's no word on Edge 40 Pro availability in the U.S., but Motorola says it's bringing more Edge phones to North America this year, which is a promising sign.