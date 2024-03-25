Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is launching early next month

What you need to know

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is launching in India on April 3.

The device is listed on the country's Flipkart e-commerce site.

The listing reveals most of the device's specs, including SoC and cameras.

Motorola is gearing up to release its next premium mid-range smartphone in India on April 3, dubbed the Edge 50 Pro.

While the company had started teasing the device and its features, its e-commerce listing revealed all the details of this next mid-range phone.

The device will be one of the fewer handsets powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The same chipset is also venturing with the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which is also scheduled to launch in India on April 1.

Launching April 3rd

The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro is already listed on India's Walmart-owned Flipkart e-commerce and will go on sale starting April 3. The listing confirms that the device features at least three colorways: a purple colorway with a vegan leather finish and a textured silver finish, which the company calls "a beautiful pearl finish," and the traditional black colorway.

The Edge 50 Pro's design will include a redesigned camera module that appears slightly raised from the back panel and consists of a three-camera setup. Per the listing, it will have a 50MP primary camera aided by a 13MP macro camera that simultaneously acts as the ultra-wide camera.

The rear cameras are believed to have AI-powered features like AI adaptive stabilization and AI photo enhancement engine, to name a few. On the front, the punch hole display beholds a 50MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Speaking of, the device will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display accompanied by a 144Hz higher refresh rate, which very few phones in the segment feature. Additionally, it will have HDR10+ certification next to 2000 nits of peak brightness.

Other highlights of the device include an IP68 for underwater protection. The Edge 50 Pro will be shipped with Android 14 out of the box, and the company promises a three-year assured Android OS upgrade.

While the device's battery capacity is yet to be determined, it will support 125W fast charging; additionally, the interesting aspect appears to be the 50W wireless charging support, further accompanied by 10W wireless power-sharing that can be helpful to charge your compatible tiny TWS earbuds.