What you need to know

Google's fun Androidify app for phones can now bring you—as an Android bot—to your watch as a new face.

This update is rolling out today (Dec 18), providing the ability to transform your selfie into an Android bot and turn that creation into a unique Wear OS watch face.

Google highlighted Androidify's new abilities during a major drop in September after showcasing it during I/O 2025.

Ever imagined what you'd look like as an Android bot? Now you can realize that and see it right on your smartwatch.

Google announced this morning that it's bringing its wacky Androidify feature to its Wear OS software. The Androidify app uses Gemini and Imagen to take your selfie and transform it into a green bot. Google states that users can personalize their Android bot on their phone and transfer the final product onto their watch face "in seconds."

Users can download the recently relaunched Androidify app from the Play Store to get started. After snapping a selfie and putting on the final touches, Google encourages users to follow the on-screen steps to transfer that to their watch face.

This is all a part of the "Watch Face Push," an API that the company detailed for developers in a blog post today (Dec 18). To further facilitate user engagement and customization, Google says developers can get involved with the necessary Watch Face Push resources. For the end-user, what's awaiting you is the "highly-personalized" Android bot in a place that your eyes may frequently venture throughout the day.

With its upgrades, the post states, "Androidify now has the ability to generate a watch face dynamically within the phone app" before sending it to your watch "in seconds." Users can refer to their watch after sending the new Androidify creation to their watch face and "allow" the app to make changes to apply what they made.

Android bots for all

(Image credit: Google)

Androidify was a part of a major drop Google announced in September. Personalization is the name of the game, as Androidify can reimagine people as superheroes, snowboarders, or anything else. Uploading an image is just one part. Users are required to enter a prompt to explain to the AI the outcome they would enjoy. In September, Google explained the process, stating that Gemini 2.5 Flash handled the prompt, while Imagen took over for the custom photo.

Veo 3 is even involved, as users can receive a short animation. This short eight-second animation was something Google ran only on Fridays throughout September.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also pushed its wacky creator during its I/O conference during the spring. Android Central's Brady Snyder was on deck, turning himself into a cool blue Android bot, as Google leaned into the love for its OS mascot.