Google details a set of updates rolling out for its Pixel phones this month, such as "Find the Look" for Circle to Search, alongside the added "Try On."

At a Glance adds several bite-sized alerts for your commute, Google Finance data, and Sports scores.

The Pixel Watch expands one-handed gestures to the Pixel Watch 3, adds Earthquake alerts, and rolls out Express Pay.

It's March, and with that comes Google's latest Pixel Drop that's packed with several new goodies users will soon unpack on their devices.

There are two major parts of this Pixel Drop for March, as Google informs us in a press release. The first concerns its Pixel phones, which are primed to receive a significant update to Circle to Search's fashion searching capabilities. According to Google, Circle to Search will feature "Find the Look." Individual pieces found on an outfit while searching can be identified with this feature. Additionally, Google says it's placing its virtual Try On directly in Circle to Search.

Once you're done discovering what you might like, you can quickly "try it on" and make that decision afterward. These were features the company recently announced for the Galaxy S26 series during Unpacked. These two updates are headed for the Pixel 10 series this month.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

The next of updates concerns At a Glance. Google states this convenient feature for seeing quick, bite-sized pieces of information on your device is set to pick up three additions: My commute, Sports scores, and Finance. For "My Commute," Google states you'll see At a Glance alerts on your home and lock screen about "real-time transit updates."

Sports scores for "all followed teams" will be displayed in real-time, alongside "end-of-day" updates for those following data from their Google Finance watchlist.

On the AI front, Gemini is bringing its "task assistance" to users, giving them the ability to start UI automations. Elsewhere, "restaurant recommendations" head to Magic Cue. Google says, "your Pixel proactively suggests a search for restaurants, giving you tailored results in an instant."

Pixel phone users will soon find custom icons. These icons are AI-generated, giving users the choice of six icon styles. This is headed to the Pixel 6 and newer phones, foldables, too. As a bit of fun, Google's bringing a pop of yellow to Pixel phones with a SpongeBob SquarePants theme pack. This is stated to be available for Pixel 6 and newer phones.

These updates for Pixel phones should begin arriving throughout March.

A drop for the Pixel Watch

(Image credit: Google)

Consumers with a Pixel Watch should prepare for an update in March, too. Google explains that it plans to roll out several "instant" alerts for users that cover a range of aspects. The company states, "Pixel Watch works proactively to secure your phone, with instant alerts if you accidentally leave it behind and an automatic lock on your phone the moment you move out of range." Moreover, this update pairs your connected phone and Pixel Watch to run faster identity checks.

One-handed gestures are expanding to the Pixel Watch 3, a feature the Pixel Watch 4 received in December. The safety side of the Pixel Watch is leveling up with Earthquake alerts. Google says these are "standalone" alerts that will notify users of an impending earthquake, which will hopefully reach you right before the shaking starts. Satellite SOS, a Pixel Watch 4 feature, is expanding to more regions, such as Europe, Canada, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Find Hub on Pixel Watch is arriving in March. Users can quickly find their misplaced devices directly from their wrist. Google states this is becoming available for the Pixel Watch and "other WearOS devices."

Lastly, the Pixel Watch's March update brings Express Pay. Users can truly sit hands-free with their watches, as flipping your wrist to show your watch to a shop's NFC scanner will automatically open the Wallet app for payment. Pixel Watch 2 and newer models will have access to this.

Android Central's Take

There's a few updates for the Pixel series this month that I'm happy to see rolling in. Google's upgrades for Circle to Search, looping in "Try On" is a welcome addition. It'll most likely save users some extra steps during their research. At a Glance is becoming a little more useful by expanding its capabilities, which is always a plus in my book (especially for sports scores). However, it's no surprise to see a few of these updates highlighting the existence of AI to "help the user." These are case by case, personally. Although, the ease of "Express Pay" for the Pixel Watch? I love.