Google's February Android update confirms a big shift for older Pixels

What you need to know

Google's February 2026 Pixel update is small, likely holding back major changes for the upcoming Android 16 QPR3 release.

The update skips Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones, hinting at a shift away from monthly updates for older devices.

Google says affected Pixel phones will remain security compliant, but offers little clarity on future update frequency.

Google has released a new February 2026 update for Pixel devices, but it only includes small changes. It appears Google is holding back larger updates for next month alongside the Android 16 QPR3 release, but this update also confirms a shift for older Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices.

After a buggy start to the year with the January 2026 update, which caused Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues on some Pixel devices before being fixed, Google is back to releasing its monthly Android updates for Pixel devices on schedule.

The company is rolling out a new update for Pixel devices, ranging from the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and the original Pixel Fold to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 10 series, carrying the build number BP4A.260205.