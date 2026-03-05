The Honor MagicPad 4's display does something I've never seen before, but there's one annoying catch

Click for next article

I can't say exactly when I was last excited about a new tablet release, but it's been at least a few years. Most tablets are slight iterations of the previous version, and while that can be said to some degree about the Honor MagicPad 4, it's the display that's got me really excited this time around.

It's not just because Honor replaced last year's lackluster LCD display with a higher quality OLED one, but this is the first OLED I've ever seen with 5320Hz PWM dimming. No, that's not a typo, and it means that Honor continues to push dimming frequency in the right direction while most of the competition either ignores the problem or feels current solutions are "good enough" for most people.

It's one of the things I love about Honor devices these days, and it ensures that the vast, vast majority of people interested in buying the tablet will be able to enjoy a comfortable experience in addition to an extremely high quality one. Here's why Honors latest is the best tablet display I've used to date.

A display for everyone

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As part of the spec sheet, I noticed that Honor has specifically started listing its displays as "low modulation" OLEDs in addition to ones that support high-frequency PWM dimming. This is important because it means that Honor's display not only operates at a frequency that's deemed safe by the IEEE standard for lighting, but it also goes above and beyond what the competition is doing.

The plain facts are that OLED tablets from Apple and Samsung simply do not qualify as "safe" under these lighting standards. They're not even close, either, as they mainly rely on a 240Hz PWM dimming rate at all brightness levels. The result is a subset of the population that physically cannot use these devices without incurring substantial head pain from them. I've got a quick 5-minute explainer video here, if you want to learn more.

That's where companies like Honor come in. Pushing PWM rates higher and lowering the modulation are two key factors in ensuring that even the most sensitive users can enjoy a modern device instead of having to use something from 2013 with outdated security patches and features.