MWC 2026: Honor's Magic V6 is incredibly slim, and somehow packs a huge battery

What you need to know

Honor unveiled the ultra-slim Magic V6 with IP68 and IP69 durability and a 6,600mAh battery at MWC 2026.

Magic V6 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with upgraded triple-camera hardware.

The Robot Phone features a built-in 4DoF gimbal and AI tracking for real-time motion capture.

Honor also launched the 4.8mm thin MagicPad 4 with a 3K 162Hz display.

Honor's MWC 2026 keynote has just wrapped up, and the company unveiled an impressive lineup of futuristic AI-focused devices along with new large-screen hardware.

Following last year's Magic V5 foldable, Honor introduced the Magic V6, improving on three key areas from the previous generation. Samsung briefly claimed the title of slimmest foldable last year with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at 8.9mm, but Honor is now taking that crown back. The White color variant of the Magic V6 measures just 8.75mm thin, while the Black, Gold, and Red variants come in at 9.0mm.

Honor's new foldable doubles down on durability

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

Durability is another major upgrade. The Magic V6 is now the first foldable to feature both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold previously led with IP68 protection, Honor has gone a step further with IP69 certification. This means, in addition to splashes of water, Honor claims its foldable phone is also rated against high-temperature water jets at close range.

Honor has also doubled down on silicon-carbon battery technology. The Magic V6 features the company's fifth-generation silicon-carbon battery with higher silicon content for improved energy density. It packs a massive 6,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 66W wireless charging.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central) (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central) (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central) (Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

On the front, the Magic V6 features a 6.52-inch cover display and a 7.95-inch inner display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Honor claims the crease is less noticeable this time, and anti-reflective improvements have also been made.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor.

Honor has not yet announced pricing or availability for the Magic V6, but it is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Robot Phone steals the spotlight

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

That said, the real highlight of the event was the company's Robot Phone. Honor has been teasing this device for months, and it finally gave us a clearer look at what it can do.

Honor describes the Robot Phone as a "new species of smartphone" that combines traditional imaging capabilities with robot-grade motion. Instead of relying on the user to manually adjust the camera, the Robot Phone uses AI to detect motion and automatically track subjects in real time.

Honor says it had to rethink smartphone engineering at a "microscopic level" to integrate a robotic gimbal system inside a standard phone body. The Robot Phone uses a self-developed micro motor to power a 4DoF gimbal system.

According to Honor, this enables three-axis stabilization combined with AI object tracking to intelligently follow moving subjects. The device features a 200MP sensor, and Honor claims it narrows the gap between smartphone video and professional-level storytelling.

In addition to these devices, Honor also unveiled the MagicPad 4 at MWC 2026. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, but the standout feature is its ultra-thin 4.8mm design. The MagicPad 4 is the thinnest Android tablet you can buy right now.

It features a 12.3-inch 3K display with a 162Hz refresh rate. We will be going hands-on with the MagicPad 4 in the coming days, so stay tuned for our full thoughts.