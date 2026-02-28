The new Honor Magic 8 Pro Photography Kit is changing my expectations for smartphone camera quality

Android Central Labs (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.

About two weeks ago, I unboxed the Honor Magic 8 Pro Photography kit. It's a delightful package that includes a special case for the phone, a MagSafe camera grip, a few different straps, lens adapters, and a telephoto extender.

The package is most similar to the Vivo X200 Photography Kit, although the Oppo Find X9 Pro's kit also features a telephoto extender in the box (but not the fancy camera grip). All of these kits are designed to transform your phone into something that looks and feels a lot like a professional camera.

Honor partnered with Telesin, a company that specializes in photography accessories for smartphones, GoPro cameras, and other portable camera products, making it easy to buy camera filters for your Honor Magic 8 Pro's Photography kit. Curiously enough, it doesn't seem like the company sells additional lenses, so we'll just check out what's in the box and whether it's worth your money.