The new Honor Magic 8 Pro Photography Kit is changing my expectations for smartphone camera quality

Features
Honor's latest phone accessory is taking periscope cameras to the next level.

An Honor Magic 8 Pro smartphone outfitted with the official photography kit from Honor and Telesin
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Android Central Labs

Android Central&#039;s Lloyd mascot wearing a lab coat for the Android Central Labs column

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

About two weeks ago, I unboxed the Honor Magic 8 Pro Photography kit. It's a delightful package that includes a special case for the phone, a MagSafe camera grip, a few different straps, lens adapters, and a telephoto extender.

Honor partnered with Telesin, a company that specializes in photography accessories for smartphones, GoPro cameras, and other portable camera products, making it easy to buy camera filters for your Honor Magic 8 Pro's Photography kit. Curiously enough, it doesn't seem like the company sells additional lenses, so we'll just check out what's in the box and whether it's worth your money.