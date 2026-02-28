The new Honor Magic 8 Pro Photography Kit is changing my expectations for smartphone camera quality
Honor's latest phone accessory is taking periscope cameras to the next level.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.
About two weeks ago, I unboxed the Honor Magic 8 Pro Photography kit. It's a delightful package that includes a special case for the phone, a MagSafe camera grip, a few different straps, lens adapters, and a telephoto extender.
The package is most similar to the Vivo X200 Photography Kit, although the Oppo Find X9 Pro's kit also features a telephoto extender in the box (but not the fancy camera grip). All of these kits are designed to transform your phone into something that looks and feels a lot like a professional camera.
Honor partnered with Telesin, a company that specializes in photography accessories for smartphones, GoPro cameras, and other portable camera products, making it easy to buy camera filters for your Honor Magic 8 Pro's Photography kit. Curiously enough, it doesn't seem like the company sells additional lenses, so we'll just check out what's in the box and whether it's worth your money.