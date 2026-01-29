Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. Magic 8 Lite: It's an easy choice

The Magic 8 Pro is a legitimate flagship, and the Magic 8 Lite has a huge battery — but comes with one too many downsides.

Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. Magic 8 Lite: Design

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Honor isn't making many alterations when it comes to the design of its latest phones. Both devices have roughly similar dimensions, but the Magic 8 Pro is heavier because of the aluminum mid-frame, giving it better rigidity. The Magic 8 Lite is made out of plastic, and while there are no issues with build quality, it doesn't quite have the same feel.

Thankfully, both devices get IP68 and IP69K dust and water resistance, so they should hold up just as well at the pool or in the shower. The Magic 8 Pro has a massive camera island, and it looks like a natural evolution of what we saw on the Magic 7 Pro last year. The Magic 8 Lite has a cleaner design, and if anything, I like the way it looks a little better.

Honor went with a plastic rear on both devices, with the Magic 8 Pro using a fiber-reinforced material that gives it a better in-hand feel. Outside of that, there isn't much to differentiate the devices at least when it comes to the design.

Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. Magic 8 Lite: Hardware

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

This is where you'll see a real difference between the two phones. With the Magic 8 Pro, Honor went with the latest Qualcomm silicon, putting the device on par with the iQOO 15 and the upcoming Galaxy S26. But the Magic 8 Lite gets the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, and although it is decent enough, it doesn't have anywhere close to the kind of power as the Magic 8 Pro.

Another limitation is the memory; the Magic 8 Pro gets the standard 12GB memory, but the Magic 8 Lite only gets 8GB, and Honor really should have included 12GB on both models. You don't get UFS 4.1 storage on the Magic 8 Lite either, and it misses out on Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB-C Gen 3.2. Basically, Honor made several changes to the Magic 8 Lite, and the result is a device that doesn't measure up to other phones in this category, much less the Magic 8 Pro.

