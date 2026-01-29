Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. Magic 8 Lite: It's an easy choice

Honor Magic 8 Pro Check Amazon This is magic The Magic 8 Pro is a great choice if you need a flagship with all the extras. The phone has fabulous cameras, an OLED panel that gets bright and has a suite of eye-care features that are meaningful in regular use, and a big enough battery to last a day with ease. It runs the latest iteration of Honor's software, and with seven years of guaranteed updates, it will last just as long as Google and Samsung phones. Pros Latest internals

Vibrant OLED with LTPO

Great cameras

Will get seven years of software updates

IP68 and IP69K ingress protection

Good battery life Cons Costlier (by a lot)

Software isn't on par with Android rivals

Camera tuning tends to be aggressive at times Honor Magic 8 Lite Check Amazon Battery beast The massive battery makes the Magic 8 Lite a clear standout, so if you need a phone that's designed to last two days, this is the one to get. That said, the hardware isn't anywhere as good as the Magic 8 Pro, you only get one good rear camera, there's no tele lens, the device is still running Android 15, and it won't get as many software updates as the Magic 8 Pro. If you need a mid-ranger, I'd consider another brand. Pros Huge battery that lasts two days

Good design

Bright AMOLED with useful eye protection features

IP68 and IP69K ingress protection Cons Launches with Android 15

Wide-angle lens is average

No tele module

Misses out on 12GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage

Won't get as many software updates

Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. Magic 8 Lite: Design

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Honor isn't making many alterations when it comes to the design of its latest phones. Both devices have roughly similar dimensions, but the Magic 8 Pro is heavier because of the aluminum mid-frame, giving it better rigidity. The Magic 8 Lite is made out of plastic, and while there are no issues with build quality, it doesn't quite have the same feel.

Thankfully, both devices get IP68 and IP69K dust and water resistance, so they should hold up just as well at the pool or in the shower. The Magic 8 Pro has a massive camera island, and it looks like a natural evolution of what we saw on the Magic 7 Pro last year. The Magic 8 Lite has a cleaner design, and if anything, I like the way it looks a little better.

Honor went with a plastic rear on both devices, with the Magic 8 Pro using a fiber-reinforced material that gives it a better in-hand feel. Outside of that, there isn't much to differentiate the devices at least when it comes to the design.

Honor Magic 8 Pro vs. Magic 8 Lite: Hardware

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

This is where you'll see a real difference between the two phones. With the Magic 8 Pro, Honor went with the latest Qualcomm silicon, putting the device on par with the iQOO 15 and the upcoming Galaxy S26. But the Magic 8 Lite gets the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, and although it is decent enough, it doesn't have anywhere close to the kind of power as the Magic 8 Pro.

Another limitation is the memory; the Magic 8 Pro gets the standard 12GB memory, but the Magic 8 Lite only gets 8GB, and Honor really should have included 12GB on both models. You don't get UFS 4.1 storage on the Magic 8 Lite either, and it misses out on Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB-C Gen 3.2. Basically, Honor made several changes to the Magic 8 Lite, and the result is a device that doesn't measure up to other phones in this category, much less the Magic 8 Pro.

The upside is that the Magic 8 Lite dominates when i