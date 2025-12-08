I tested the iQOO 15: It is the ideal POCO F8 Ultra rival, and it has a major advantage

Even though it costs a lot more than its predecessor, I'm comfortable recommending the iQOO 15. The phone has the latest internals and does a great job in regular use, and it handles demanding games with ease — even if there's an overheating issue. The 6.85-inch 2K panel is among the best in its class, and iQOO outdid itself with the massive silicon battery on this phone; I easily got a day and a half even with heavy use. It has all the extras you need, comes with better software, and while the design doesn't stand out as much, it is a legitimate rival to the likes of what Google and Samsung have to offer.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

It's good to see iQOO continuing the momentum it's built up over the last four years with its numbered flagship models. I enjoyed using the iQOO 11, iQOO 12, and iQOO 13, and it was with the iQOO 12 that the Vivo sub-brand really got its act together in terms of the cameras. With the iQOO 15, it isn't changing much — the phone has an even bigger AMOLED panel, a huge 7,000mAh battery, a trio of 50MP rear cameras, and it comes with the latest Qualcomm silicon.

With POCO fumbling its strategy by not introducing the F8 Ultra in India, iQOO has one less contender to deal with. However, iQOO's positioning this year means the iQOO 15 has increased rivalry from the likes of the Realme GT 8 Pro. While iQOO did a good job maintaining roughly the same price over the last three generations, the iQOO 15 gets a significant price hike this time around.

That makes the phone not as good a value against its predecessors, and pits it against phones with better camera systems. Does it still make sense to consider the phone? I used the iQOO 15 for just over two weeks now, and here's what I think.

iQOO 15 pricing and availability: Get ready to pay a lot

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The iQOO 15 made its debut in India on November 26 — the same day as the global launch of the POCO F8 Ultra — and the phone is available in the country for ₹72,999 ($810). That's for the 12GB/256GB variant, and the 16GB/512GB model costs ₹79,999 ($888) in the country. To put that into context, the iQOO 13 debuted at ₹54,999 ($610) for the 12GB/256GB configuration, and ₹59,999 ($665) for the 16GB/512GB model.

I don't really understand what iQOO is thinking this year; we just don't see such a drastic price hike, and in doing so, it effectively killed any early interest in the device — particularly with the iQOO 13 still available in the country.

iQOO 15 doesn't stand out as much

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I've always enjoyed using iQOO phones because of the brand's ostentatious designs, but I just don't see that from the iQOO 15. The brand doesn't have a model that stands out this year, and the black color variant I'm using is so it dull it may have been a OnePlus phone.

There isn't anything to indicate that you're using a high-end phone, and the iQOO 15 just doesn't convey a sense of excitement. That's what I look for in a new phone, and the POCO F8 Ultra does this really well thanks to the new denim texture. The iQOO 15, on the other hand, just feels like a giant slab of a phone with about as much character as boiled lettuce.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The phone has a fiberglass rear and aluminum mid-frame, and it is on the bigger side thanks to the 6.85-inch panel. It is also heavier at 216g, and that's down to the 7,000mAh battery. Weight distribution is decent enough, but it isn't the most comfortable to hold or use. Thankfully, iQOO retained IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and the ultrasonic sensor does a good job with authentication.

This is a true powerhouse

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Unlike other brands, iQOO is still using a 2K (3168 x 1440) panel, and the 6.85-inch AMOLED is one of the biggest in this category. It has bright colors, excellent brightness levels, and does a great job with Dolby Vision and HDR content in general. While iQOO advertises this as a 144Hz panel, it only switches to the higher resolution in select situations, and in most daily usage tasks, you'll get the same 120Hz as most other phones today.

The phone does a good job while gaming as well, and although the stereo sound isn't that loud or detailed — the F8 Ultra blows it out of the water — it is serviceable. Annoyingly, iQOO limits popular titles like Call of Duty and PUBG to 60fps, so although these games can hit 120fps on other phones, you don't get that on the device.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In a similar vein, the iQOO 15 isn't quite as good with sustained performance. It handles demanding games without any hassle, but there is noticeable throttling with extended use, and it overheats — similar to all other Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices I tested. This is more to do with Qualcomm than iQOO, and although the phone has a bigger vapor cooling system this year, it still crossed 52 degrees in synthetic tests, and got uncomfortably hot in extended gaming scenarios.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The rest of the hardware is quite decent; the phone gets LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage modules, and the 16GB/512GB model I've been using didn't have any slowdowns or lag. The vibration motor is much better this generation, and I didn't run into any issues with connectivity.

Thanks to the 7,000mAh silicon battery, the iQOO 15 easily lasts a day and a half, and you can get it to last two days with regular use. The phone gets 100W charging tech, and it takes just under an hour to charge.

You get great cameras with the iQOO 15

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming to the cameras, the iQOO 15 gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, alongside a 50MP Sony IMX881 tele lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 wide-angle lens. There's a 32MP GalaxyCore GC32 selfie camera, and it gets 4K60 video.

The main camera and tele lenses do a great job (as you'd imagine), and the phone benefits from Vivo's tuning. I have no issues with the quality of the photos; the phone consistently delivered great shots in challenging shooting conditions, and the tele lens doubles as a portrait shooter.