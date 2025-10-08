Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon, and even though the show ended six years ago, it continues to generate a lot of interest. That may be the reason why Realme decided to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to roll out a limited-edition device based on the franchise. Dubbed the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition, the phone looks incredible, and unlike the POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, it is actually making its way to key global markets, including India.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Let's start with the product box. Realme incorporated several motifs from the show when designing the packaging, and the box is stylized to look like the dragon egg box. It has sigils of all nine houses of Westeros, a custom metal nameplate, and it has a walnut wooden texture with metallic edges.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The most visually striking part is the Iron Throne. The throne pops up as soon as you open the box, and you also get an inlaid map of Westeros along with introductions to Houses Stark and Targaryen. Realme went all-out when it comes to bundling Easter eggs in the packaging; there's a UV-treated letter where the text is only visible when it's exposed to sunlight.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

My favorite accessory is the SIM card ejector that's styled to look like the King’s Hand pin. If anything, it's even better than the Arc reactor ejector that POCO bundled with the X7 Pro Iron Man, and my wife immediately claimed it. You also get a series of postcards with portraits of key figures in the show, and a series of stickers. There's also a case, 80W charger, and USB-A to USB-C cable.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Right, onto the phone itself. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition has Westeros house sigils engraved under the glass housing of the camera island, and the custom design of the island sees dragon claws digging into its underside. Another detail is the use of mottos around the individual camera rings, and it's subtle enough that it doesn't grab attention from the other design elements. While the product renders make the design look a little tacky, that's not the case when you actually hold the device.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The back of the phone has a leather finish, but the most distinctive feature is a 3D-engraved House Targaryen house sigil. It adds a lot of flair to the design, and the gold accents contrast with the black color scheme very well. The gold hue extends to the sides as well, including the power and volume buttons.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What's particularly cool is that the leather back has the ability to change color when exposed to 44 degrees Celsius or higher. Doing so turns the back red, and it's a cool feature. I dunked the phone in 45 degree water to trigger the color-changing effect, and with the phone getting IP68 and IP69 ingress protection, it's designed to withstand hot water ingress.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Realme did a great job with the hardware design. I've used plenty of limited-edition phones where there was little to no effort put into customizing the design, but that isn't the case here — the color-changing back is proof of that. The design flair extends to the UI; the fingerprint unlock has a Targaryen house sigil, and it looks cool. You get the usual custom backgrounds and icons, and Realme even has two unique camera filters: Northland and Kingdom.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Outside of the design changes, the phone is identical to the regular Realme 15 Pro. I didn't take a look at the standard model, so I was keen on using the phone, and it turned out to be a pretty decent mid-ranger in the week I tested it. You get a 6.8-inch OLED panel with 144Hz refresh and good brightness levels, and the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 — same as the Vivo V60. The Game of Thrones Limited Edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as standard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What I particularly like is that the screen has dual-curved edges; with most phones switching to flat sides, this is a refreshing change of pace. The sides are still thick enough that I was able to easily hold the phone, and it even gets an aluminum mid-frame.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

But where the phone truly shines is the battery life; the Realme 15 Pro gets a 7,000mAh battery, and it easily lasts two days between charges. The bundled 80W charger takes just over an hour to charge the phone, and that's more than decent enough considering the sheer size of the battery.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition is debuting in India at ₹44,999 ($507), which is ₹6,000 more than what the regular 12GB/512GB edition costs (₹38,999 ($440)). Realme is incentivizing the launch by rolling out cashback deals amounting to ₹3,000, bringing the cost of the phone down to ₹41,999 ($473). I think that's a very reasonable price when you account for all the unique extras that you get with the limited-edition phone.

On the whole, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition is a terrific showcase of what's possible when a brand puts a lot of attention into creating a limited-edition phone. There are dozens of tiny details guaranteed to delight fans of the show, and the best part is that the phone doesn't get a huge premium over the regular model.