Vivo's V60 is a terrific mid-range phone, but one thing bothers me: Why doesn't my X300 Pro look as good?

I've said it several times this year, but I'm thoroughly impressed by what Vivo is doing in 2025. The X200 Pro, X200 Ultra, X Fold 5, and X300 Pro have all been fantastic, and Vivo's camera tuning is the best on Android right now — I prefer it to the Find X9 Pro and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and it is on another league altogether when seen against the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Then there's the mid-range phones. The V50 showcased a great design and fabulous cameras, and the V60 debuted in August an even bigger battery and 50MP tele lens with 3x zoom. The phone is available in India for ₹36,999 ($410) and other Southeast Asian countries, and it thankfully isn't any costlier than its predecessor.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I'm not going to do a full-fledged review of the phone as it's broadly similar to the V50, instead focusing on two areas where it stands out: design and cameras. Vivo's V series devices have always been stylish as these phones are catered to a younger audience, but the V60 takes this to a whole new level.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I'm using the Moonlit Blue color variant, and it is gorgeous — it's safe to say that this is one of the best-looking phones I used in 2025. Photos don't really do this thing justice; the pattern underneath the glass evokes memories of waves cresting a beach, and Vivo did an excellent job with the design.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If anything, I didn't notice that the V60 has a 6,500mAh battery; this is one of the thinnest phones I used with such a big battery, and it isn't uncomfortable in the least. I still don't get why mid-range phones get the best designs; I would have loved to see something like this on my X300 Pro or the standard X300. Instead, those phones have a much more muted design, and this isn't anything new — flagships in general don't have bold styling any longer.