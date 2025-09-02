Vivo's next move to own smartphone photography is officially on the radar

Vivo's X200 Pro successor is no longer a secret.

What you need to know

  • The Vivo X300 Pro hits top-tier stability with a CIPA 5.5 anti-shake rating, which is claimed to be the best in the indsutry.
  • Vivo's next flagship camera phone is also confirmed to keep the killer 200MP periscope zoom lens from the brand's top-tier models.
  • It's packed with pro-grade ZEISS coatings and fluorite glass to crush lens flare and color fringing for incredibly clean shots, even at a distance.

Vivo's next-generation X300 series will feature a custom-designed 200MP sensor, developed in collaboration with Samsung. This new module, the ISOCELL HPB, is an evolution of the HP9 engineered specifically for Vivo, which marks a step forward in camera hardware.

While 2025 is full of capable camera phones, Vivo's X300 Pro is already making a case for itself. The device will carry forward the critical 200MP 85mm periscope shooter that established the X200 Pro and Ultra as low-light telephoto leaders, as confirmed by Vivo product manager Han Boxiao on Weibo (via Android Authority).

For the X300 Pro's 200MP zoom, Vivo confirmed two key hardware upgrades. The ZEISS T* coating tackles stray light and reflections for cleaner images, while the fluorite glass element steps in to keep chromatic distortion in check.

Han admits the X300 Pro isn't a blanket upgrade over the X200 Ultra. Where it wins? Four key things: it's more stable, faster, and delivers superior clarity and transparency.

Sharper images with multi-frame fusion

Vivo claims the X300 Pro's stabilization has achieved a CIPA 5.5 rating, which it states is the highest certification in the industry. The company is also developing custom focus-changing engines with partners to enable precise motion capture from ultra-long distances, while upgraded processing allows for high-pixel multi-frame fusion.

Co-developed with platform manufacturers, the X300 Pro’s focus-tracking engine is said to deliver faster and more reliable subject capture, even at extreme distances.

The X300 Pro's telephoto is engineered for optical-grade results, not artificial sharpening. Through exclusive Blueprint algorithms and full-stack optimization, it captures longer-range shots that are both clearer and look naturally authentic. This is backed by a ZEISS-coated, fluorite glass, APO-certified system.

At its core, the X300 Pro is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. For its main camera, Vivo selected the Sony LYT-828, a 50MP sensor whose large 1/1.3-inch size and advanced architecture deliver standout HDR capabilities.

Jay Bonggolto
News Writer & Reviewer

Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via X or LinkedIn.

