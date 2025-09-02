What you need to know

The Vivo X300 Pro hits top-tier stability with a CIPA 5.5 anti-shake rating, which is claimed to be the best in the indsutry.

Vivo's next flagship camera phone is also confirmed to keep the killer 200MP periscope zoom lens from the brand's top-tier models.

It's packed with pro-grade ZEISS coatings and fluorite glass to crush lens flare and color fringing for incredibly clean shots, even at a distance.

Vivo's next-generation X300 series will feature a custom-designed 200MP sensor, developed in collaboration with Samsung. This new module, the ISOCELL HPB, is an evolution of the HP9 engineered specifically for Vivo, which marks a step forward in camera hardware.

While 2025 is full of capable camera phones, Vivo's X300 Pro is already making a case for itself. The device will carry forward the critical 200MP 85mm periscope shooter that established the X200 Pro and Ultra as low-light telephoto leaders, as confirmed by Vivo product manager Han Boxiao on Weibo (via Android Authority).

For the X300 Pro's 200MP zoom, Vivo confirmed two key hardware upgrades. The ZEISS T* coating tackles stray light and reflections for cleaner images, while the fluorite glass element steps in to keep chromatic distortion in check.

Han admits the X300 Pro isn't a blanket upgrade over the X200 Ultra. Where it wins? Four key things: it's more stable, faster, and delivers superior clarity and transparency.

Sharper images with multi-frame fusion

Vivo claims the X300 Pro's stabilization has achieved a CIPA 5.5 rating, which it states is the highest certification in the industry. The company is also developing custom focus-changing engines with partners to enable precise motion capture from ultra-long distances, while upgraded processing allows for high-pixel multi-frame fusion.

Co-developed with platform manufacturers, the X300 Pro’s focus-tracking engine is said to deliver faster and more reliable subject capture, even at extreme distances.

The X300 Pro's telephoto is engineered for optical-grade results, not artificial sharpening. Through exclusive Blueprint algorithms and full-stack optimization, it captures longer-range shots that are both clearer and look naturally authentic. This is backed by a ZEISS-coated, fluorite glass, APO-certified system.

At its core, the X300 Pro is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. For its main camera, Vivo selected the Sony LYT-828, a 50MP sensor whose large 1/1.3-inch size and advanced architecture deliver standout HDR capabilities.