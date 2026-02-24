What you need to know

Honor teased its upcoming Magic V6 foldable this morning; however, it also showcased its striking red edition.

This model's back panel offers a unique texture, which appears soft, almost like hair with wispy threads across the design.

Honor also highlights the phone's thin, yet tough exterior, as a durability challenge pits the device as the "core" of a zipline to carry an adult.

The Magic V6 and more will debut at MWC 2026 on March 1.

Are you looking forward to Honor's upcoming book-style foldable? The company teased its upcoming launch yesterday, but it's now teasing a massive update for it.

Honor revealed some details about its upcoming Magic V6 foldable to Android Central in a press release this morning (Feb 24). According to Honor, the Magic V6 is on its way with a striking red edition and a transformed back panel with a unique texture. While the company didn't state what this texture feels like, on a purely visual level, it appears light and wispy, almost like soft hair.

This powerful, passionate red edition isn't all that Honor's preparing for the Magic V6, as the post shares its laser focus on durability. Honor highlights that the Magic V6 is the "only foldable so far to achieve" IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the brand has implemented "Advanced Display Protection" on its upcoming model.

Honor states this protection brings "Industry-leading 1.5% reflection rate, high wear resistance, and a reinforced inner screen with UTG glass and low-reflectivity coatings for enhanced clarity and impact resistance."

Last, but certainly not least, Honor's Magic V6 went through a gruesome durability challenge with Joe Weller in Thailand. Honor had Weller use the V6 as the "core supporting mechanism" for a zipline. The goal was to see if the Magic V6's strength could withstand the weight of holding onto an adult while also getting them across the gap. You can watch Weller brief screams of excitement on X while we await the challenge's full reveal. Honor adds that the Magic V6 was given a 2800MPa HONOR Super Steel Hinge for "structural integrity."

The Bold Magic V6 is on the way

We're expecting to see more from Honor regarding this device, but we'll have to wait about a week to get it. Yesterday (Feb 23), the company teased what it will reveal at MWC 2026 and, no, it's not a phone—it's a robot. Honor states that it plans to unveil its first humanoid robot as it enters the new space at MWC 2026. This AI-driven robot appears to have a camera on its head and an LED strip running down its chest.

The company previously teased its "Robot Phone" at CES 2025, which features a curious little gimbal camera on a phone that watches the world around you. At the time, the company said it wanted to bring the "brain of AI" to a device to "perceive" the world with us.

Aside from this, we have the red Magic V6 teaser; however, Honor says there's more to come. On March 1, 2026, at 1 PM CET (7 AM ET) in Barcelona, Honor plans to unveil the Honor Magic V6, along with the MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 at MWC 2026.

Android Central's Take

The thing about the Honor Magic V5 was that the device was incredibly thin. I remember talking about it as a device that beat Samsung to the punch with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (which it kind of did). Now, Honor's pushing ahead with the V6 and the device remains quite thin, per its statement, but the durability is another factor. Honor says that it can create a thin device without "compromising" on its durability. If we see a thin phone, we're automatically thinking, "well, it's probably not that tough." Honor's looking to defy that and, personally, I'm willing to give them a chance to do that.