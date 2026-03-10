Click for next article

Amazon introduced "Send to Alexa," a feature that works with the user's notes written on the Kindle Scribe and Scribe Colorsoft.

Users can submit their notebooks or documents to the AI, which will then help with brainstorming new ideas, guidance for projects, or turning your notes into to-do lists.

Amazon previously announced a Gen AI chatbot for its Kindle app called "Ask this book."

Amazon's Alexa Plus subscription is adding a little more for willing subscribers, as the company unveils a feature that brings the AI into your notes.

This morning (Mar 10), Amazon offered insight into its newest Alexa Plus feature for Kindle Scribe and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft users called "Send to Alexa." The main purpose of this is for users to share their notebooks and documents with the AI for assistance. Alexa is said to offer users help with brainstorming, note summaries, and the ability to "turn ideas into action."

Alexa's capabilities include the ability to guide users with projects. Amazon says the AI can "transform your notes into to-do lists, calendar events, and reminders."

Engaging in this feature is said to make your notes available across multiple devices. Amazon states that "Send to Alexa" from your Kindle Scribe to the AI will make what you've written accessible on Alexa.com, the Alexa app, Echo devices, and Fire TV. As previously stated, this feature will roll out on the new Kindle Scribe and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft over the next few days.

Android Central's Take This is one of those small features that breathe life into what's possible. It connects your Kindle Scribe to the rest of your Amazon Alexa devices, which isn't a bad thing. I often write a lot of notes, and something like this could come in handy for someone similar. Moreover, Alexa gets a little smarter, as it's able to turn quick notes into to-do lists and reminders. That's just a time saver, if you ask me.

There are other notable AI features for Alexa Plus subscribers for these two Kindle tablets. Amazon highlights its AI-powered notebook search, capable of providing "simple" summaries about what you've written. The Kindle Scribe also features AI summarization capabilities built in. This lets users turn a single page into condensed, informative bullet points packed with relevant details. While jotting down notes, users can tap the AI icon and select "Refine writing."

Users will have their handwriting turned into a script font and popped back into their document for a better reading experience before sharing. You can easily edit anything, even after the AI's converted your handwriting.

AI in more places

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kindle Scribe AI aside, Amazon introduced a Gen AI chatbot to its Kindle app late last year that wants to dive into the stories you're reading. The company dubbed the feature "Ask this book." An "Ask" option was rolling out on iOS devices with the Kindle app, making it possible for readers to ask about a book's plot, characters, and more. Amazon says its AI chatbot will try to keep its responses spoiler-free.

Android Central's Take Amazon threw in another feature on iOS called "Recap." It's a feature that serves to catch the reader up about the series they've been reading during the downtown between releases. This feature interested me the most, purely because you can wait a year or more for the next title to come out. In that time, you've forgotten what went down (I know it's happened to me before).

Readers can find this feature when highlighting a section of the book they're ready. The AI will offer insights into thematic elements and character relationships in the story that are relevant to what you've highlighted. "Ask this book" started rolling out on iOS back in December, leaving Android users waiting for their turn.