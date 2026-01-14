CES 2026 laid out a Black Mirror future of wearable AI that's always listening, watching, ready to help, and 'knows everything about you.' I'm not enthusiastic

Wearable AI isn't a new concept. The Humane pin and Rabbit R1 tried to make futuristic, portable AI assistants a "thing." Their notorious failure hurt that idea, but didn't kill it, as CES 2026 proved. At least a dozen tech brands, most notably Lenovo, pushed a specific AI concept: small wearable gadgets that record and transcribe everything around you, to remember later.

People have accepted AI wearables like Ray-Ban Meta glasses or smartwatches, with familiar form factors and features besides AI. But tech brands still think they can sell people on an indispensable, specialized AI that you wear everywhere.

It's not unreasonable to make AI transcription the hook for this concept. Recording apps like Otter are quite popular for meeting notes, and a portable, all-day transcription tool would be quite helpful for things like conventions. But the endgame is to record and analyze everything in your life, and that's not hyperbole.

Outside the optimistic, credulous CES environment with carefully crafted demos, it's fair to ask whether this always-recording AI future is another bubble ready to burst — or, if these devices do work as intended, if that's a good thing.

CES 2026's surplus of wearable AI gadgets, briefly summarized