CES 2026 laid out a Black Mirror future of wearable AI that's always listening, watching, ready to help, and 'knows everything about you.' I'm not enthusiastic

Features
By published

With new AI assistants like Lenovo's Qira, tech brands are laying out the helpful-surveillance endgame that started with smart glasses.

The Motorola Project Maxwell pin hanging off a necklace, worn by a woman.
(Image credit: Motorola)

Wearable AI isn't a new concept. The Humane pin and Rabbit R1 tried to make futuristic, portable AI assistants a "thing." Their notorious failure hurt that idea, but didn't kill it, as CES 2026 proved. At least a dozen tech brands, most notably Lenovo, pushed a specific AI concept: small wearable gadgets that record and transcribe everything around you, to remember later.

People have accepted AI wearables like Ray-Ban Meta glasses or smartwatches, with familiar form factors and features besides AI. But tech brands still think they can sell people on an indispensable, specialized AI that you wear everywhere.

Outside the optimistic, credulous CES environment with carefully crafted demos, it's fair to ask whether this always-recording AI future is another bubble ready to burst — or, if these devices do work as intended, if that's a good thing.

CES 2026's surplus of wearable AI gadgets, briefly summarized