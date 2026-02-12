Everyone hates glassholes, and now even the US Air Force is in agreement

Google Glass may be long gone, but glassholes never went anywhere.

Looking at a pair of transparent Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with uncertainty
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Back in 2014, when Google Glass was pioneering the future of wearable technology, some users gave Google's first pair of smart glasses a bad name. These people would often use the glasses' camera in inappropriate ways, give loud, obnoxious commands to Google Assistant in public, ignoring everyone in the room by staring at the glasses' built-in display, or just generally acting pretentious.

A pair of transparent Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with transitions lenses on a table

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

That clearly singles out any new smart glasses with cameras, including popular releases from Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as competing brands like RayNeo and Solos. While there's a large gap in time between Google Glass's original release and these modern takes on the concept, it's clear from product sales that smart glasses with cameras are here to stay.

While the military certainly has the power to restrict the use of these devices among its ranks, things are much harder for ordinary civilians. Recording video with your phone is generally obvious, after all, but an inconspicuous pair of smart glasses isn't. That has given a few lawmakers a referendum to stem the tide of further privacy invasion.

A photo of the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses on display in all five styles.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)