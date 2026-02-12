Everyone hates glassholes, and now even the US Air Force is in agreement

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

Back in 2014, when Google Glass was pioneering the future of wearable technology, some users gave Google's first pair of smart glasses a bad name. These people would often use the glasses' camera in inappropriate ways, give loud, obnoxious commands to Google Assistant in public, ignoring everyone in the room by staring at the glasses' built-in display, or just generally acting pretentious.

These people quickly became known as "Glassholes," and while Google Glass may not be something you see worn in public anymore, the type of person that embodied this term apparently hasn't gone anywhere. Smart glasses with cameras, like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, offer an amazing way to capture memories while staying in the moment, but they can also be used in ways that don't consider other people's privacy.

Back in December, cruise line MSC banned these types of smart glasses from its ships, and now the U.S. Air Force is jumping on the bandwagon. As stated in the updated dress and personal appearance guidelines, "It is unauthorized to wear mirrored lenses or smart glasses with photo, video, or artificial intelligence capabilities while in uniform."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

That clearly singles out any new smart glasses with cameras, including popular releases from Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as competing brands like RayNeo and Solos. While there's a large gap in time between Google Glass's original release and these modern takes on the concept, it's clear from product sales that smart glasses with cameras are here to stay.

While the military certainly has the power to restrict the use of these devices among its ranks, things are much harder for ordinary civilians. Recording video with your phone is generally obvious, after all, but an inconspicuous pair of smart glasses isn't. That has given a few lawmakers a referendum to stem the tide of further privacy invasion.