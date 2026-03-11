Chrome’s Gemini AI assistant finally breaks out of the US

Click for next article

Gemini in Chrome expands globally, rolling out to users in India, Canada, and New Zealand.

Language support gets a major boost, with more than 50 additional languages added, including Hindi, French, and Spanish.

Gemini lives in the top-right corner on desktop and iOS, while Android users can trigger it by holding the power button.

Google is expanding its AI-powered browser tools to more places. Now, users in India, Canada, and New Zealand can start using Gemini in Chrome.

This rollout includes support for over 50 additional languages, including Hindi, French, and Spanish. These new capabilities are built directly on the Gemini 3.1 model. If you are in one of the new regions, you will see these features hit desktop and iOS platforms first. Android users get a slightly different approach: you can activate Gemini in Chrome by holding down the power button.

So, what exactly do you get when you click the new Gemini icon in the top right corner of your current tab? You can start chatting with your personalized browsing assistant to get a quick answer or a spark of creativity without losing your place on the web.

Chrome’s AI can also sum up long web pages, create practice quizzes for your next exam, or answer questions like how to make a recipe vegan. It even remembers pages you’ve visited before, so you can finally close those old tabs.

Furthermore, Gemini can scan across multiple open tabs, cross-referencing information to consolidate it into a single view. It can bring together research for a team-building ice breaker or build a comparison table of key details when you are shopping for vegan protein powder.

Additionally, the browser hooks directly into popular apps like Gmail, Maps, Calendar, and YouTube. With a few clicks, you can schedule meetings, see location details, ask questions about videos, or draft an email from the side panel and send it with a single click after making edits.

(Image credit: Google)

Image editing on the fly

Google is adding the Nano Banana 2 model right into Chrome, letting you change images on the web. You don’t need to upload files or open a new tab — just type what you want to do in the side panel, and the AI handles it. For example, you can use Nano Banana 2 to try out different furniture combinations on a page before you buy anything.

Giving access to your calendar and email needs strong safeguards, so Google built Gemini in Chrome with security as a top priority. The company trained its models to spot and block known threats, like prompt injection attacks, to help keep you safe while browsing.

The system also asks for your confirmation before doing anything sensitive, like sending an email or adding an event. To make sure these protections work, Google uses automated red-teaming and relies on Chrome’s auto-updates to quickly fix new threats.

Android Central's Take

I often have dozens of tabs open while checking out new software updates and mobile hardware specs, so having an assistant that summarizes reports and cross-checks information without interrupting my work saves a lot of time. For users in India, Canada, and New Zealand, these new tools will really change how you browse.

Just be careful about which permissions you allow, because turning your browser into a smart assistant is a great productivity boost—until it accidentally messes with your calendar.