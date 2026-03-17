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What you need to know

Google announced that it's rolling out access to Personal Intelligence to all free-tier U.S. users in AI Mode, the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome.

Personal Intelligence can dive into your connected apps, such as Gmail and Photos, to help you with questions that are tailored to you.

Previous updates and introductions saw Personal Intelligence in AI Mode and the Gemini app for Connected Apps.

After Personal Intelligence had a limited debut earlier this year, Google announced an expansion to reach more users.

As a refresher, Google says Personal Intelligence "securely connects the dots" across your connected apps, such as Gmail, Google Photos, and more. The company adds that users can query about a previous purchase or a family getaway, and Personal Intelligence will find it. Now, these capabilities are headed to free-tier users across Google's apps.

Google states Personal Intelligence is expanding to U.S. users on its free-tier (personal accounts) in AI Mode (Search), the Gemini app, and Gemini in Chrome. As this rolls out to more users today (Mar 17), Google reiterates its safety and privacy controls for Personal Intelligence. The company states, "You choose if and when you want to connect apps like Gmail and Google Photos." Of course, such control means you can remove these permissions at any time.

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It adds that it won't train its AI model using your personal information from your emails or Photos library.

More users are getting access to Personal Intelligence's ability to help you find places to eat that you might like. The post states that querying Gemini will surface ideas based on your food interests. If you're trying to get food before your flight, Gemini will take its departure time into account to ensure you can eat and still make it. For shopping, Personal Intelligence will dive into your recent purchases to help you match a pair of shoes with a top, pants, and more.

Google got personal this year

(Image credit: Google)

Google has had two important Personal Intelligence updates this year: one for AI Mode and another for the Gemini app. The first update introduced the feature to users as a tool with access (if granted permission) to their Gmail and Photos app content. Google highlighted it as a feature that could help plan trips and help with shopping by browsing through their recent purchases to see what they like.

Originally, this was an experimental Labs feature for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. The following update included the Gemini app, which brought its Connected Apps into the fold. Users could now loop in Photos, Gmail, YouTube, and more with Personal Intelligence.

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Android Central's Take

While Personal Intelligence aims to "help" users, I feel as though my colleague Brady Snyder put it best: "I can already give Gemini exactly the information it needs, when it needs it, so why surrender everything?" This is a noteworthy point to make, if I'm being completely honest. It's always a little jarring to feel willing to just let a company's AI into everything about you: emails, photos, etc. This is information you can give Gemini. Google's AI can remember things about you. You can tell it to, as well. I can tell them that I've bought some new black shoes and that I'm looking to pair them with a nice top for a chill summer evening at a park movie night. Easy enough, right?