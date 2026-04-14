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What you need to know

A report claims that Google is working on a new Gemini feature that could be called "Your Day."

Supposedly, this feature leans on the AI's Personal Intelligence to use a user's Connected Apps to create a "proactive feed" and card.

Personal Intelligence launched in January, and allows the AI (if enabled) to dive into your Gmail, Photos, and more to help personalize its answers.

Google has been positioning Gemini as your go-to assistant throughout the day, but this leaked feature suggests it might put in more work to help you out.

After digging through the Google app's code, 9to5Google claims it's discovered a feature under development for Gemini. The supposed feature, titled "Your Day" in Google's early code, was reportedly discovered in the app's side menu with the search bar and New Chat. The publication took a closer look and found that "Your Day" is intended to be a "proactive feed from Gemini to stay ahead of your day."

Android Central's Take Anyone else getting Samsung's Now Brief vibes from this early report? What's the most interesting to me is that, instead of leveraging random articles or weather reports, the publication says "Your Day" will use Gemini's Personal Intelligence. That gives me a pretty decent inkling about what this might deliver.

Personal Intelligence is rumored to be the driving force behind this AI feature under development. In what way? The post doesn't explain, as there's reportedly not much else to the rumor that really showcases its potential. However, an icon for this feature is supposedly on the way for a "card."

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There's a chance this card could appear when opening the Gemini app. Similarly, it wouldn't be surprising if Google is preparing a notification to alert people that their card has been prepared in the morning. Another aspect 9to5 is curious about (us, too) is what the UI for Your Day will look like.

Proactive & Personal

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Gemini's Personal Intelligence launched in January, a feature that uses your data from your connected Google apps to assist. If enabled, Personal Intelligence would give Gemini access to what's stored in Photos, Gmail, YouTube, and more. All of this personal information would be called back whenever you ask Gemini a question. If you want to revisit memories made over the summer, Gemini would peruse through your photos.

Android Central's Take Personal Intelligence and "Your Day." I do expect this to be a round-up of sorts using whatever is stored on Google's Cloud about you. Emails, photos, maybe top recommended videos for you that have gone up. Something of the sort. Again, this feels like a Now Brief-styled feature. Although, it's still very early to know for sure.

If you're curious about a deadline you can't quite remember, that's where Gmail's connection comes into play. Of course, enabling this is entirely optional. You don't have to give the AI anything more than what you want, but hearing this "Your Day" rumor mention Personal Intelligence gives us a trail to follow. Perhaps "Your Day" will provide a round-up of the most important emails and dates for projects from Gmail.

When it comes to photos, maybe it'll surface memories from this date from a year or two prior. We're speculating, of course, but at least there's a trail.