Click for next article

What you need to know

Early rumors claim that Samsung's next wearable software, One UI 9 Watch (Wear OS 7), could get its first beta "soon."

This software, aside from major Galaxy AI updates, could bring "smarter" health insights and reports.

One UI 9 Watch is expected to feature Wear OS 7 as its backbone, which Google showcased in detail during I/O 2026.

While Samsung's reportedly busy toiling away at its next major Android OS for phones, rumors suggest it's also focusing on its watches.

Late into the evening, SamMobile spotted a rumor on X suggesting Samsung is already working on One UI 9 Watch. Rumors from tipster Tony Tech claim that "Samsung is preparing the first beta of One UI Watch 9.0." Health metrics are supposedly getting a glow-up in this new software. There was little to discuss; however, the tipster claims these metrics could receive "optimizations" for the BioActive Sensor, the same one in the Galaxy Watch 8.

What's more, joining these optimized metrics would be even larger and widespread Galaxy AI integration for Galaxy Watches. Aside from "more advanced AI capabilities," the tipster claims Samsung is developing "health reports and smarter insights." It seems that the company is looking to make the health data it records throughout the day matter.