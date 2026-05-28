Samsung Wallet’s new digital passport sounds convenient, but the internet isn’t sold
Samsung finally made your Galaxy phone a TSA-approved passport, but spotty airport scanners and major privacy risks mean you definitely shouldn't ditch the paper yet.
Samsung’s latest Wallet upgrade is gaining a lot of attention online, but it appears not everyone is convinced it’s the future of travel just yet.
Samsung has launched Samsung ID with CLEAR this week, a new feature that allows Galaxy users to store a U.S. passport-based, TSA-approved digital ID within Samsung Wallet. On paper, it’s the upgrade frequent travelers have long wanted. But some online responses are debating whether the convenience is worth the trade-off.
The feature comes as a result of a partnership between Samsung and CLEAR, the identity verification company famous for its airport fast lanes. Samsung says Galaxy owners with a valid U.S. passport can now create