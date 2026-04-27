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What you need to know

Samsung announces "Trips" for its Wallet app, a new feature that brings a timeline, which organizes your summer adventures in one place.

This timeline will display everything that matters: plane tickets, train rides, theme park tickets, and more with start and end times.

The Wallet app's recent updates include split in-store payments and a "Digital Home Key."

We're moving closer and closer to the summer, now Samsung's updating its digital wallet with a feature that might help your plans.

Samsung shared a press release detailing a new feature that's headed for its Wallet app on Galaxy phones called "Trips." As a teaser, the EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung, Woncheol Chai, said, "Travel plans are often scattered across confirmations, apps, and messages, and that creates friction at the exact moments people need clarity." Samsung Wallet's Trips feature is designed to solve this "friction" through clarity and organization of your plans.

The post states users will find a Trip timeline that shows everything related to their travel plans in one view. "Eligible" items added to Samsung Wallet will be added to your Trip timeline, so long as it's relevant to the adventure ahead. The company states these items are organized based on time and location, no matter where the information is coming from.

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Tickets (buses, trains, planes), theme parks, hotels, car rentals, and more can be added to your Trip timeline. Your timeline will support memos for extra details about what you may want to do on your trip. Samsung states Trips in Wallet will begin rolling out in April.

Time for Summer

(Image credit: Samsung)

Other than planning fun in the sun, Samsung Wallet rolled out a feature that helps users with their smart home. The company partnered with Aliro earlier this year, rolling out a "Digital Home Key" for Galaxy users. With this, users could use their phones as a key to unlock their home's smart lock. Aliro and Samsung's partnership gives you the option to use UWB (ultra-wideband) or NFC.

Compatible locks set up through Samsung SmartThings can be added to the Digital Home Key during onboarding. If you are getting ready for a summer abroad (or just to another city), Samsung Wallet supports split in-store payments for an installment plan that works for you.

Android Central's Take

Traveling can be both exciting and overwhelming. If you're going to a new city, you have a lot on the list that you want to do, and sometimes we can get a little delayed. Samsung's Trips sounds like a proper trip advisor to me. One that can keep me on schedule, no matter how much fun I'm having. It also sounds like a time saver. No more fumbling through my email to make sure I've got everything ready, like times and tickets. It's all listed in one convenient place, and that's half the battle.