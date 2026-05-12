Samsung Messages is going away. Transferring your conversations to Google Messages is super easy — Here's how

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Here's how to transfer your conversations from Samsung Messages to Google Messages.

Google Gemini in google messages
(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

If you haven't been paying attention lately, the Samsung Messages app on your Galaxy smartphone is going away. Samsung announced the discontinuation of the Samsung Messages app back in April 2026, saying the app would lose the ability to send and receive text messages starting in July 2026.

While the Samsung Messages app still does a few things better than the alternatives, like offering deeper chat customization and a cleaner experience without Gemini integrations everywhere, Samsung has clearly made up its mind. This means the app will effectively become useless later this year.

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Google Messages will automatically transfer your chats with a single step