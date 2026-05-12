Samsung Messages is going away. Transferring your conversations to Google Messages is super easy — Here's how

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If you haven't been paying attention lately, the Samsung Messages app on your Galaxy smartphone is going away. Samsung announced the discontinuation of the Samsung Messages app back in April 2026, saying the app would lose the ability to send and receive text messages starting in July 2026.

While the Samsung Messages app still does a few things better than the alternatives, like offering deeper chat customization and a cleaner experience without Gemini integrations everywhere, Samsung has clearly made up its mind. This means the app will effectively become useless later this year.

All of this also means that you'll eventually have to switch to another texting app on your phone. Thankfully, you won't need to start from scratch, as your chats and conversations can be transferred over pretty easily. Here's how it works.

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