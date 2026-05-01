Samsung helped me save $30 on my phone bill with this fantastic AND free feature

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I remember a time when my cell phone carrier would not only charge me for every minute I was on the phone but also nickel-and-dime me for every text message I sent! Thankfully, those days are long gone, but that doesn't mean carriers don't still try to squeeze extra money out of you for small features every month.

Visual Voicemail is a great example of this, and it typically costs between $3 and $5 per line, per month, to enjoy what seems like a fairly standard feature. If you're rocking a family plan, this feature might be costing you $30-40 per month, but if you're using Samsung Galaxy phones, you might be able to save that money and let your phone do all the work instead.

That's all thanks to a new feature available in One UI 8.5, an update that launched with the Galaxy S26 series and is rolling out to Samsung phones worldwide this May. If you're reading this on a Galaxy S26, you're all set to enjoy Direct Voicemail out of the box. Users with older Samsung phones will just need to wait for the One UI 8.5 update, and then the feature should be available.

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What is Direct Voicemail?

With Direct Voicemail, your phone will always answer incoming calls, but will use Galaxy AI to field and transcribe the call in realtime. Galaxy AI answers the phone with an automated voice that tells the caller you aren't available, then displays the transcribed call on your screen. You can also answer the call at any time during the process, giving this a distinct advantage over traditional voicemail.

Since the call and all the transcription happens on your phone, it never has to go to your carrier's voicemail system. Transcriptions are also only stored and processed locally, so the call goes to your phone and stays on your phone. Samsung also offers AI-powered background noise removal through Direct Voicemail, helping your voicemails sound clearer than you might be used to.

What are the downsides to Direct Voicemail?

While Direct Voicemail is a better version of your carrier's visual voicemail service in many ways, it has more limitations since it requires your phone to answer the call. If your phone is off or you have no network connection, for example, the call will still go to your carrier's voicemail system.

Direct Voicemail doesn't work while you're on another call since it has to answer the call in order to work. Video calls aren't supported, either, and there may be restrictions on Direct Voicemail while traveling to other countries. You'll also need to be mindful of storage space on your phone, although transcriptions barely take up any space, so this last point isn't a problem most people will ever encounter.