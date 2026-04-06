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What you need to know

A report claims that Samsung is looking into a "future update" to bring the Galaxy S26's AI Call Screening to the S25 series, alongside other features.

However, another update from April 3 from an overseas publication claims Samsung is keeping this feature exclusive.

The Galaxy S26 series recently received its April security patch in India, as well as Europe.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series launched with a heavy dose of AI, as has become the norm, but there's a group of devices feeling left out.

Earlier today (Apr 6), SamMobile reported that Samsung may consider a future update that brings its Galaxy S26 AI features to the S25 series. There's a chance that this could take place during the eventual official One UI 8.5 release for the 2025 phones. Now, the publication cites a Samsung Community moderator post in response to user interest on the forums. Supposedly, the S26's AI Call Screening feature is on the way to the Galaxy S25 series.

That's not all: Samsung is reportedly looking to make this "future patch" quite substantial for the S25 series, with more AI tools. This goodie bag could be full of Audio Eraser, Now Brief, and Photo Assist updates, Agentic AI, "Notification Highlights," and more.

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This is where the narrative gets interesting, as Ice Universe highlighted a South Korean outlet's post, claiming such AI features will remain "exclusive" to the S26 series. This report was made on April 3, alleging "Samsung Electronics has decided not to support the AI-based convenience features introduced with the Galaxy S26 series on its existing flagship models." The publication even highlights a community moderator's post that says Samsung will provide such features "starting with the Galaxy S26."

With this conflict, it'll be worth waiting for now and not jumping to any definite conclusions.

There was a lot to unpack

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Around the time of the S26's launch, Android Central's Derrek Lee got to go hands-on with the new series and try out everything new. Among many things, the phone's AI Call Screening was a stop that had to be made. As Derrek states, Samsung brought in this call screening feature for unknown numbers. In short, if you've got a Pixel, it works a lot like that. Your device's AI would answer a call for you, transcribe what's said, and filter out spam from other calls.

It's a useful feature, and one that Galaxy S25 users would like to have. We'll see if this ends up happening, as reports begin to conflict here in April.

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The Galaxy S26 series also just started updating to the April security patch in India, as well as Europe, after South Korea.

Android Central's Take

These are one of those AI features I'd like to have. It's useful, you know? Practical, even. This would require a little more research on my end, but I'm not sure if there is a hardware limitation on the Galaxy S25 series that would prevent it from having such a tool. If there isn't one, then most certainly, S25 users should have this feature. Is it make or break? No, not exactly. If I don't know a number, you better believe I'm pretending I don't see a thing.