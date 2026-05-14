Galaxy S24 user endures a nightmare, phone goes up in flames during use
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By Nickolas Diaz published
The user is recovering, but this is a nightmare.
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What you need to know
- A South Korean Galaxy S24 user reported on Reddit that, under normal use, their phone combusted.
- Their report says that their phone started to swell rapidly before it burst, becoming engulfed in flames.
- The user has been treated for burns and smoke inhalation, adding that Samsung has reached out and they are cooperating.
A user online reported the one thing no one ever wants to deal with: their phone literally exploded.
A South Korean user (username: chocho-789) reported on Reddit that their Galaxy S24 exploded in their hand earlier this week (via SamMobile). The user recounted the May 11 incident, stating, "My Galaxy S24 suddenly emitted smoke, extreme heat, and exploded in my hand while I was using it normally to search the internet." The user makes it clear that their phone was not charging, it never received fall damage, and the device had never been opened.
The user states that, while using their phone, it "suddenly" swelled rapidly before exploding.