Your Samsung phone is officially a TSA-approved digital passport

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What you need to know

Samsung has partnered with CLEAR to bring verified digital IDs into Samsung Wallet for Galaxy users.

The new Samsung ID system uses biometric verification for faster identity checks online and in person.

The digital ID is accepted at over 250 TSA checkpoints across the U.S.

Anyone who travels frequently will tell you that the absolute worst part of traveling is standing in the TSA line and digging through a carry-on for a physical passport. That friction is starting to finally fade for Galaxy owners, as Samsung has partnered with identity verification platform CLEAR to introduce digital identity checks into Samsung Wallet.

Samsung ID with CLEAR is a new free and secure mobile digital ID that can be used at over 250 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across the United States as well as select sports venues. If you have a compatible Galaxy phone and a U.S. passport, you can finally ditch the physical book for good, safely zipped away in your bag.

To get started, you just need a valid U.S. passport and an Android device running Android 9.0 or higher. Open the “Quick Access” tab in your Samsung Wallet, tap the plus sign, choose “Digital IDs,” and select the new “Samsung ID with CLEAR” option. Follow the on-screen prompts to grab your card. Once approved, you breeze through airport security with a tap of your phone or a quick scan of a QR code.

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